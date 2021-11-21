Sunday, November 21, 2021
Kerala: Woman attacks boyfriend with acid for deciding to marry another woman, arrested

Sheeba and Arun met on social media and got into a relationship. But when he got to know that she was married and mother of two, he decided to end things and marry another girl.

Kerala woman attacks boyfriend with acid, arrested
Kerala woman who attacked her boyfriend with acid for rejecting her marriage proposal was arrested, according to reports. The 35 year old woman Sheeba poured acid on Arun Kumar (27) who hailed from Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram district at Adimali in Kerala’s Idukki district. The incident occurred on November 16 and the woman was arrested after three days.

Reportedly, Sheeba and Arun came in contact through Facebook and were in a relationship for two years. Later, Arun discovered that Sheeba was already married with two kids and then decided to end the relationship and marry another woman. Enraged by the rejection, Sheeba called Arun to Adimali near the St Antony’s Catholic Church in Irumpupalam and threw acid on his face.

A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

The victim Arun Kumar is under treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital having lost vision in one eye. Sheeba herself suffered from burn injuries.

Statement from the Adimali police said, “Kumar and Sheeba became friends through social media and they were in a relationship. When they decided to get married, Kumar came to know that Sheeba is already married to a man and has two children. Later, Kumar decided to end the relationship and marry another woman.” Police further said that when Sheeba got to know about it she called Kumar for discussing and when she could not able to convince to him marry her, Sheeba attacked Kumar with acid near Irumbupalam. Sheeba also suffered burn injuries.

 

