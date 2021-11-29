Monday, November 29, 2021
‘Wokelet piece of absolute trash’: Kunal Kamra abuses Twitter user after being criticized over statement on Munawar Faruqui

Kunal messaged the Twitter user to abuse him in private. Kamra called him a "wokelet piece of absolute trash". Kamra sent the user a poster of a show he and Munawar Faruqui were supposed to perform together.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Danesh Jassawala/India Today
74

Self-proclaimed comedian Kunal Kamra on Sunday issued a statement which he claimed was his response to any journalists who reached out to him for a comment. The long drawn statement did not say anything much about anything and it was not clear precisely what Kunal Kamra was talking about.

In the statement, Kamra said that he felt that comedians are having to pay more and more for laughter. He also said that for artists to be “so calculative” is a slow death of art.

Source: Kunal Kamra/Twitter

Left-liberals assumed that the statement was about Munawar Faruqui, whose comedy shows have been cancelled recently after a clip had gone viral earlier where he could be heard mocking the Godhra riots. Consequently, they were angry with Kamra for his statement which they believed to be wishy-washy.

They were angry because he had not taken the name of Munawar Faruqui even once.

Others were angry because Kunal Kamra did not speak of ‘systemic discrimination’ against Muslims in India. Like most things about liberalism in India, the term ‘systemic discrimination’ is, too, borrowed from the United States of America, where the use of the phrase ‘systemic racism’ has been normalised to describe discrimination against non-Whites.

Kamra was panned across the board for his statement.

One user who criticised Kamra was ‘Raj Against The Machine’. He urged the ‘comedian’ to “cut the philosophy” and “do something”.

Kunal Kamra sneaks into DMs to vent his frustration at random Twitter users

After Raj criticised Kamra, he messaged the Twitter user to abuse him in private. Kamra called Raj a “wokelet piece of absolute trash”. Kamra sent the user a poster of a show he and Munawar Faruqui were supposed to perform together.

Kamra texted him again later and asked him to “enjoy” his “2 minutes of clout”.

Munawar Faruqui had earlier hinted for the second time that he was leaving comedy after his Bengaluru show was cancelled. Ashoknagar police station in Bengaluru had asked the organisers to cancel the show in light of the cases registered against Faruqui in other states. The Police had asked for his shows to be cancelled fearing that it could cause trouble and disturb public peace.

 

