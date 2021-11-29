Self-proclaimed comedian Kunal Kamra on Sunday issued a statement which he claimed was his response to any journalists who reached out to him for a comment. The long drawn statement did not say anything much about anything and it was not clear precisely what Kunal Kamra was talking about.

In the statement, Kamra said that he felt that comedians are having to pay more and more for laughter. He also said that for artists to be “so calculative” is a slow death of art.

Left-liberals assumed that the statement was about Munawar Faruqui, whose comedy shows have been cancelled recently after a clip had gone viral earlier where he could be heard mocking the Godhra riots. Consequently, they were angry with Kamra for his statement which they believed to be wishy-washy.

They were angry because he had not taken the name of Munawar Faruqui even once.

All this effort and couldn't take Munawwar's name once. https://t.co/wYA0lkKVIT — Mohammed (@IKON1436) November 29, 2021

That’s a lot of words for “Munawar Faruqui was systematically targeted and hounded by RW fanatics because of his identity.” https://t.co/6ClCxBg7ZK — Catty Stark. (@CatWomaniya) November 28, 2021

Others were angry because Kunal Kamra did not speak of ‘systemic discrimination’ against Muslims in India. Like most things about liberalism in India, the term ‘systemic discrimination’ is, too, borrowed from the United States of America, where the use of the phrase ‘systemic racism’ has been normalised to describe discrimination against non-Whites.

If you can't even take the name or talk about the systemic discrimination Muslims in India face then your "progressive" statment amounts to nothing. https://t.co/AdysKURLJ9 — psy⁷ (@psypherpt4) November 28, 2021

Kamra was panned across the board for his statement.

As an editor, I find this writing specimen laughably incoherent. Here's a radical #QuotableQuote idea: "What is being done to Munnawar is wrong." https://t.co/lhjwWxd1Lb — Mira simp acc 🏳️‍🌈 (@IshmeetNagpal) November 28, 2021

One user who criticised Kamra was ‘Raj Against The Machine’. He urged the ‘comedian’ to “cut the philosophy” and “do something”.

Cut the philosophy and DO something, bowling ball. Help him. Ffs https://t.co/F3kCPNFuth — Raj Against The Machine (@inaquietraj) November 28, 2021

Kunal Kamra sneaks into DMs to vent his frustration at random Twitter users

After Raj criticised Kamra, he messaged the Twitter user to abuse him in private. Kamra called Raj a “wokelet piece of absolute trash”. Kamra sent the user a poster of a show he and Munawar Faruqui were supposed to perform together.

Brave man goes after random twitter user lol. Absolutely pathetic pic.twitter.com/diGSQoofva — Raj Against The Machine (@inaquietraj) November 28, 2021

Kamra texted him again later and asked him to “enjoy” his “2 minutes of clout”.

Goddamn right I'm going to enjoy my 2 minutes of fame if it helps expose the useless trash he is https://t.co/5tGVRI7DWN pic.twitter.com/1PhUs5PXw7 — Raj Against The Machine (@inaquietraj) November 28, 2021

Munawar Faruqui had earlier hinted for the second time that he was leaving comedy after his Bengaluru show was cancelled. Ashoknagar police station in Bengaluru had asked the organisers to cancel the show in light of the cases registered against Faruqui in other states. The Police had asked for his shows to be cancelled fearing that it could cause trouble and disturb public peace.