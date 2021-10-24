Sunday, October 24, 2021
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra celebrates supporter calling PM Modi ‘b*@#***d’, a woman-centric abuse

While Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra did not explicitly state what the abuse towards Narendra Modi was, one can clearly decipher that it is a woman-centric abuse related to sisters.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: PTI
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday celebrated the fact that one of her supporters had abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi in vile language while she was campaigning for the Shantipur by-election.

Mahua Moitra said that an old man, halfway through his bath, rushed out to meet her and said, “LPG hazaar taka- ei b@#**d Modi ke hatao!” It roughly translates to, “LPG gas costs 1000 rupees, get rid of b@#**d Modi”.

Source: Mahua Moitra/Twitter

While the Trinamool MP did not explicitly state what the abuse was, one can clearly decipher that it is a woman-centric abuse related to sisters.

Mahua Moitra thought the abuse was “priceless” and considered it as evidence that BJP’s days in power were numbered. The comment attracted the condemnation of people from social media.

Others said that if such words were used by a BJP leader, then the entire opposition and media would have caused an uproar.

This is not the first time that the Trinamool MP has crossed the line with regards to people she disagrees with.

During a previous debate with Arnab Goswami, she had showed the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief the middle finger. On another occasion, she was accused of assaulting a constable at the Silchar Airport in Assam.

Her antics on Twitter have earned her great notoriety as well. She had once called Brahmins ‘chotiwala rakshasas’.

 

