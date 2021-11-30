A 27-year-old man in Rajkot was allegedly killed by the owners of a non-veg eatery and their aides after he asked them to close their food shop near his residence. Chagan Zapda, the deceased, was murdered near Sat Hanuman area of Rajkot on Sunday night.

As per a Times of India report, prior to the incident, Chagan Zapda had an altercation with the owners of the eatery, reprimanding them for not disposing of the waste material of their food shop properly. Reportedly, five accused—Aslam Fakir, Kadarsa Fakir, Gulam Hussain Fakir, Dharmesh Parmar and Ravi Parmar — have been arrested in connection with Zapda’s killing.

Aslam and Kadarsa, two of the accused of Zapda’s murder, owned and operated a non-veg food joint near the decedent’s residence. Because of improper disposal of waste from their food shop, the area had been infested by stray dogs, reports said. Many residents in the area have fallen victim to the dog menace, including Zapda’s uncle who had suffered a dog bite recently.

On Sunday, November 28, 2021, Zapda confronted the eatery owners after seeing the shop surrounded by dogs. He rebuked the shop owners for not disposing of the waste properly and also asked them to close their food joint in order to end the dog menace in the area.

“A heated altercation followed between Zapda and the eatery owners, Aslam and Kadarsa. The two started assaulting Zapda, following which four of them also joined in to thrash the resident. Four of the accused held Zapda while the fifth one stabbed him in the abdomen, the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother said.

Zapda was rushed to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. As per the complaint filed with the police, Sargam, the deceased’s brother, who tried to intervene and stop the attack against his brother, was also attacked by the accused.

OpIndia contacted local police over the murder but they refused to comment on the case.