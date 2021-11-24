There are countless stories or perhaps folk tales people recount to tell how Jesus intervened and saved their lives, but none comes close to the “otherworldly” anecdote shared by End Times preacher Sharon Gilbert, a clergywoman in the United States, in a talk show.

Recently, Sharon Gilbert, who is a preacher, an author, and a talk show host, claimed that an alien, which was actually a reptile in disguise, imitated her husband and tried to have sex with her.

The astounding bit of claim came during the Jim Bakker’s online show on Tuesday, where Sharon Gilbert narrated a surreal event from her life, which according to her, had occurred just after she had gotten married to her husband, Derek, who was also present on the show.

“After Derek and I got married…one night, this other Derek appears in our bed. The real Derek is lying down next to me. The other Derek sits right up out of it. It unsettled me. I knew that was not Derek. So I asked this critter: ‘Who are you?’ because he evidently wanted to establish sexual relations. He said ‘come on, I’m your husband.’ I said ‘who are you?’ and he had the nerve to claim to be Ahasuerus – Xerses [the fourth King of Kings of the Achaemenid Empire who ruled from 486 to 465 BC],” Gilbert said.

End Times preacher Sharon Gilbert says that an alien imitated her husband, and then it tried to have sex with her, and then it claimed to be Xerxes, and then Jesus got involved, and then the alien turned out to be a reptile with a posse of gargoyles. pic.twitter.com/aBqC2IMSqn — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) November 23, 2021

Gilbert’s encounter with a shape-shifting reptilian alien provides profound insights about the extraterrestrial life: that they are much like humans in their carnal desires and that they appear like reptiles and have the supernatural ability to transfigure themselves.

If no one else, this should help folks in Hollywood, who come up with strange depictions to portray aliens. They can now rely on Gilbert’s description and depict extraterrestrial creatures as reptiles found on Earth and who have a flair for identifying themselves as kings and rulers of the past.

Gilbert further added that the creature visited her several times before she was finally able to exorcise it. She claimed that it was only after she was able to “verbalise the name of Jesus did the creature go away.” The preacher said she constantly heard the voice of the creature in her head, which rendered her motionless, and was able to fight back only when she was able to pray.

Since her mind was besieged with appearances of the creature, perhaps Gilbert is our conduit to the world that lays beyond this planet. Instead of pouring in billions of dollars into space programs in the search of existence of aliens in Space, NASA and other space research organisations should persuade Gilbert into having more such encounters with these extraterrestrial creatures to glean information about them.

Billionaire Elon Musk had once spoken about his dream of building cities in Mars. His dream can be materialised if he can get Gilbert to talk to the reptilian creature and seek information on how it seamlessly traverses galaxies to hound the Christian preacher. Possibly, with the help of the information retrieved from the reptilian alien, Musk can expedite his efforts to settle humans in Space.

Gilbert also said the creature visited a dozen times over the course of next 5 years and it was trying “to use her free will to do something to pull her away from the God.” However, she managed to put an end to his visitations when she internally said “I’ve had enough” and: “I reached up, I grabbed his face and I said, ‘You are a liar. And Jesus is real.’ And I pulled that face-off. And beneath it was a reptile.”

So, Jesus Christ is a universal God, who is feared by even extra-terrestrial creatures. This is ironic considering that a great many Christian pastors themselves do not fear him, and under the pretext of handling the custodianship of Christianity, engage in all kinds of perverse behaviour. News reports of bishops and pastors raping nuns and devout Christians have become par for the course. Christian priests, in several parts of the world, are accused of sexual exploiting nuns in the name of propagating the religion established by Jesus Christ. Yet, it is the extra-terrestrial creature, who is spooked by his name and not those who commit unspeakable atrocities under the garb of spreading his religion.

Besides, Gilbert added: “Little creatures with him this time, these little half-ling creatures and they looked like gargoyles, they were reptilian as well. So beneath that face of Derek was a reptilian serpentine creature, probably similar to what visited the Anasazi…”

As per conspiracy theorists, Anasazi were a tribe of Native American people who were abducted by extra-terrestrials after they were disappeared without a trace from New Mexico in the 14th century. Their disappearance was also a subject for an X-Files episode.

It is worth noting that much of Bakker’s episode was based on the promotion of a DVD called ‘The Great Delusion’, which explores conspiracy theories surrounding UFOs, aliens and their link to supernatural entities such as demons and fallen angels.