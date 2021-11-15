Amidst the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital, the Centre told the Supreme Court that stubble burning in neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab is not a major contributor to air pollution.

The Union government told the apex court that stubble burning contributed to only 10% of the pollution and thus is not a major cause of pollution in Delhi. It suggested the implementation of the odd-even rule, lockdown (in worst case scenario) and ban on entry of trucks in the National Capital.

Air pollution in Delhi: Centre suggests three steps to Supreme Court to bring down pollution- Introduction of odd-even vehicle scheme, ban on trucks' entry in Delhi, and severest will be lockdown.

As such, the Supreme Court concluded that major causes of pollution are industries, transport and vehicular traffic, besides stubble burning in some areas.

Supreme Court directs Centre to call for an emergency meeting tomorrow over issues like stopping construction, non-essential transport, power plants and implementing work from home to deal with air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The apex court directed the Cente to hold an emergency meeting to discuss issues such as the implementation of work from home, stopping power plants, construction and non-essential transport.

Apex court lambasts Delhi government

The Supreme Court slammed the Delhi government for suggesting that stubble burning has been contributing to the poor AQI in Delhi. While slamming the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, it pointed out how the affidavit was based on ‘bashing farmers’. It also questioned the stance of the government for passing the buck on the Municipal Commissioner. “This kind of lame excuse will force us to hold an audit of the revenue you are earning and spend on popularity slogans,” the apex court said.

Supreme Court slams Delhi government, saying it’s passing the buck to Municipal Commissioner.



This kind of lame excuse will force us to hold an audit of the revenue you are earning and spend on popularity slogans – the Supreme Court says. — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

Earlier, the court also pulled up the Arvind Kejriwal-led-Delhi government over the non-installation of smog towers and emission control projects. “You have opened all schools in the national capital and now children are exposed to pollutants. This is not the Centre’s but your jurisdiction. What is happening on that front?”