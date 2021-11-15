Monday, November 15, 2021
Updated:

Supreme Court concludes major cause of air pollution in Delhi is not ‘stubble burning’ after Centre says so

The apex court directed the Cente to hold an emergency meeting to discuss issues such as the implementation of work from home, stopping power plants, construction and non-essential transport.

OpIndia Staff
Stubble burning not major cause of air pollution in Delhi: Centre
Representative image
Amidst the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital, the Centre told the Supreme Court that stubble burning in neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab is not a major contributor to air pollution.

The Union government told the apex court that stubble burning contributed to only 10% of the pollution and thus is not a major cause of pollution in Delhi. It suggested the implementation of the odd-even rule, lockdown (in worst case scenario) and ban on entry of trucks in the National Capital.

As such, the Supreme Court concluded that major causes of pollution are industries, transport and vehicular traffic, besides stubble burning in some areas.

The apex court directed the Cente to hold an emergency meeting to discuss issues such as the implementation of work from home, stopping power plants, construction and non-essential transport.

Apex court lambasts Delhi government

The Supreme Court slammed the Delhi government for suggesting that stubble burning has been contributing to the poor AQI in Delhi. While slamming the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, it pointed out how the affidavit was based on ‘bashing farmers’. It also questioned the stance of the government for passing the buck on the Municipal Commissioner. “This kind of lame excuse will force us to hold an audit of the revenue you are earning and spend on popularity slogans,” the apex court said.

Earlier, the court also pulled up the Arvind Kejriwal-led-Delhi government over the non-installation of smog towers and emission control projects. “You have opened all schools in the national capital and now children are exposed to pollutants. This is not the Centre’s but your jurisdiction. What is happening on that front?”

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Supreme Court concludes major cause of air pollution in Delhi is not 'stubble burning' after Centre says so

