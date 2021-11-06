A three-member National Investigation Agency (NIA) team reached Canada on Friday, November 5. The NIA team is on a four-day visit to investigate the foreign funding links of terrorist organisations like Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other pro-Khalistani groups like Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Zindabad Force, and Khalistan Tiger Force. Sikh For Justice is Pakistan’s ISI backed pro-Khalistani organization banned by the Indian government for involving in terror-related activities.

The NIA team, headed by an IG-level officer, will be probing the funding of NGOs by the aforementioned terrorist organisations. The central agency team would also investigate the Khalistani terrorist organisations funding routes from various foreign countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia and Germany.

NIA summons pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Khalsa Aid’ in Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in ‘Referendum-2020’ case

It may be recalled that the NIA had in January summoned controversial pro-Khalistan organizations such as ‘Khalsa Aid’ and several persons including an alleged farmer leader and an actor having links to Khalistani networks to appear before them for questioning in connection with the ‘Sikhs For Justice Referendum’ case.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and another Khalistani sympathizer Baldev Singh Sirsa are among 40 people summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning in the SFJ case.

NIA files charge-sheet against 16 foreign-based Khalistani terrorists of SFJ

Earlier, on December 9, 2020, NIA had filed a charge-sheet against 16 accused who currently operate from foreign soil in connection with plotting conspiracy against India by launching a concerted secessionist campaign under the banner of ‘Referendum 2020’ for the creation of ‘Khalistan’.

A case was registered against the accused under various IPC sections 120B, 124A, 153A, 153B and 505 of IPC and 13, 17 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The charge-sheet nails the conspiracy of how Pakistan-backed Khalistani groups are fomenting trouble in Punjab.

The charge-sheeted accused are Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Avtar Singh Pannun, Gurpreet Singh Baagi, Harpreet Singh, Paramjit Singh, Sarabjit Singh Bannur, Amardeep Singh Purewal, JS Dhaliwal, Kulwant Singh Mothada, Dupinderjit Singh, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Kulwant Singh, Harjaap Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Jatinder Singh Grewal, S Himmat Singh. The above individuals are members of Sikh For Justice, an organization banned by the Indian government for involving in terror-related activities.

The NIA investigation in the case had revealed that Sikhs For Justice was nothing but a terror group that operates with the support of Pakistan’s ISI and has offices in various foreign countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia etc.

FIR registered against pro-Khalistani groups after a complaint by the MHA

The matter pertains to the December 15, 2020 FIR registered after a complaint by the MHA which stated that SFJ “and other Khalistani terrorist outfits including but not limited to Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Tiger Force and Khalistan Zindabad Force” along with their frontal organizations, have entered into a conspiracy to “create an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness and to cause disaffection in people and to incite them towards rising in rebellion” against the Government of India.”

As per the FIR, huge funds are collected abroad for the campaign and propaganda.

SFJ links to the farmers’ protests in India

The farmers’ protest saw participation from pro-Khalistani elements. Several ‘farmers’ resorted to violence and worrying slogans, supporting Khalistan were also raised. With pro-Khalistan and anti-Indian slogans being raised during the ‘farmer protest’ along the Haryana-Punjab border, questions were also being raised over the alleged involvement of SFJ in instigating Punjab farmers to protest against the Modi government under the pretext that the three farm bills are ‘anti-farmer’ in nature.

The SFJ collusion indicated the involvement of pro-Khalistan elements to hijack these farmer protest.

It is important to note that the Khalistan organization SFJ, funded by Pakistan, had earlier declared a grant of $1 million for farmers in Punjab and Haryana in lieu of their support for Khalistan.

On September 23rd, it was reported that the SFJ attempted to capitalise on ongoing farmer demonstrations by announcing a $1 million handout to farmers who had defaulted on agricultural loans.

Paramjit Singh Pamma, a top SFJ official who is on the NIA’s most-wanted list, was also seen at a “Kisan Rally” in London. Pamma was spotted with his followers at the protest. Anti-India shouts and Khalistani banners were seen at the protest.