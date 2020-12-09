Wednesday, December 9, 2020
NIA files charge-sheet against 16 foreign-based Khalistani terrorists of Sikhs For Justice in ‘Referendum-2020’ case

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed charge-sheet against 16 accused associated with the Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ) in Referendum-2020.

According to the reports, the NIA filed a charge-sheet in a special court in Delhi against 16 Khalistani terrorists, who currently operate from foreign soil in connection with plotting conspiracy against India by launching a concerted secessionist campaign under the banner of ‘Referendum 2020’ for creation of ‘Khalistan’.

A case was registered against the accused under various IPC sections 120B, 124A, 153A, 153B and 505 of IPC and 13, 17 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The charge-sheet nails the conspiracy of how Pakistan-backed Khalistani groups are fomenting trouble in Punjab.

The charge-sheeted accused are Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Avtar Singh Pannun, Gurpreet Singh Baagi, Harpreet Singh, Paramjit Singh, Sarabjit Singh Bannur, Amardeep Singh Purewal, JS Dhaliwal, Kulwant Singh Mothada, Dupinderjit Singh, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Kulwant Singh, Harjaap Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Jatinder Singh Grewal, S Himmat Singh/ The above individuals are members of Sikh For Justice, an organization banned by the Indian government for involving in terror-related activities. The NIA has shared the details in a press release.

Sikhs For Justice: A Pakistan sponsored terror group that radicalises Sikh youths against India

Earlier, the NIA investigation in the case had revealed that Sikhs For Justice was nothing but a terror group that operates with the support of Pakistan’s ISI and has offices in various foreign countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia etc. The NIA had disclosed that SFJ propagates secession and also instigates enmity on the grounds of region and religion to radicalise impressionable youth and to cause disturbance to peace and harmony and to raise funds for terrorist activities.

The terror organisation SFJ has been attempting to undermine the security of the Indian State by instigating Sikh personnel in the Indian army to rise up in mutiny against India. SFJ is also trying to radicalize youth of Kashmir and openly extending support for the secession of Kashmir from India, the NIA had disclosed.

Earlier, the NIA had also carried out searches at six locations in Punjab’s Ferozpur, Ludhiana and Moga in connection with the hoisting of the Khalistani flag by cadres of the outlawed Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) organisation on the eve of Independence Day. 

SFJ links to the farmers’ protests in India

The farmers’ protest saw participation from pro-Khalistani elements. Several ‘farmers’ resorted to violence and worrying slogans, supporting Khalistan were also raised. With pro-Khalistan and anti-Indian slogans being raised during the ‘farmer protest’ along the Haryana-Punjab border, questions were also being raised over the alleged involvement of SFJ in instigating Punjab farmers to protest against the Modi government under the pretext that the three farm bills are ‘anti-farmer’ in nature.

The SFJ collusion indicated the involvement of pro-Khalistan elements to hijack these farmer protest.  

It is important to note that the Khalistan organisation SFJ, funded by Pakistan, had earlier declared a grant of $1 million for farmers in Punjab and Haryana in lieu of their support for Khalistan.

On 23rd September, it was reported that the SFJ had attempted to capitalise on the ongoing protests by farmers and had declared that it would distribute $1 million among farmers who had defaulted on agricultural loans.

Top SFJ functionary Paramjit Singh Pamma, who is on the most-wanted list of the NIA, was also seen at a “Kisan Rally” in London. Pamma was at spotted at the rally with his supporters. The rally saw Khalistani flags and anti-India slogans.

