All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to introduce modifications in its party constitution as the party aims to expand its footprint nationally, according to reports. After a coordination committee meeting in Kolkata, TMC announced its plan of making changes in the party constitution in order to accept new members from other states in the working committee, which is the highest decision making body of the party headed by Banerjee. The party said that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee happened to be the “strongest and most experienced face” against BJP.

TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O’ Brien said, “Today in our coordination committee meeting it was decided that our next coordination committee meeting will be held in Delhi. It was also decided that changes will be made in our party Constitution so that we can bring in more people from other states and our national coordination committee can truly have a national footprint,” adding, “Let us tell this that Mamata Banerjee is the strongest, credible and experienced face nationally, to take on the BJP”

Notably, a host of Congress leaders have joined TMC in the recent times including former Meghalaya Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma and 11 Congress MLA’s in Meghalaya which resulted in making TMC the main opposition party in the state. Sangma also hinted at more incomings to the party in the region and said, “I have been holding talks with leaders from other States in the region. They have been calling me up following the political decision that we have taken. This indicates that they are looking for something new in their respective States,”. Few days back, congress leaders Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar also joined the Trinamool Congress in New Delhi.

Currently, Mamata Banerjee heads the TMC Working Committee and all members are from West Bengal. It was in 1998 that Mamata Banerjee formed the TMC after severing ties with Congress and since then all the members in Working Committee have been from Bengal. However, now with the party eyeing 2024 elections where Mamata Banerjee wants to portray herself as the Prime Ministerial candidate, they now want to appear more inclusive and not just Bengal centric regional party.

This will be the first time leaders from outside of Bengal will be part of the highest decision making body of the TMC. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor is currently advising the party on these issues.