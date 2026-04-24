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“I am from AAP, no one can touch me”: Zubair Qureshi arrested for rape of Hindu woman in Rajkot, victim narrates her ordeal after VHP assisted her

The woman shared that she used Zubair's services to visit a temple four years prior and he claimed, "I do not charge for rides to the temple," and then sought to initiate a physical relationship with the woman.

લિંકન સોખડિયા
Zubair has been arrested in Rajkot for raping a Hindu woman.
Hindu activists provided support to the victim when the police did not act. (OpIndia Gujarati)

A rickshaw driver, Zubair Qureshi, has been apprehended in Gujarat’s Rajkot on allegations of sexual abuse of a Hindu woman. She reported the incident on 25th March and recently shared her experience with the media. She recounted how the accused raped her and pressurised her into converting to Islam. Additionally, she, along with leaders from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), who are helping her, unveiled that he presented himself as a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The woman shared that she used Zubair’s services to visit a temple four years prior and he claimed, “I do not charge for rides to the temple,” and then sought to initiate a physical relationship with the woman. He then identified her address and followed her home. She mentioned that afterwards he repeatedly forced his way into her place and sexually exploited her. He also intimidated her into silence and threatened to disseminate her photos and videos online if she did not comply.

The victim further expressed that Zubair had made it difficult for her to step outside or lead a normal life. Hence, she lodged a complaint to the police, however, the police only counselled him instead of filing a case and allowed him to leave without taking any substantial action, which emboldened him to continue the torment.

She highlighted that the Muslim man threatened him, declaring, “I am a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, no one can touch me.” As a result, a complaint was registered but the police again failed to take any action. The complainant stated that she was compelled to relocate 3 to 4 times and even had to change her SIM card due to the fear and harassment, yet her circumstances did not change.

She eventually contacted the Surat unit of Bajrang Dal, who then connected her with activists from the VHP in Rajkot. They accompanied her to the Commissioner’s office to submit a complaint, and a case was launched upon his directives. At this press conference, Dharmendra Bhavani, the national level joint secretary of the Dharma Prasar wing of the outfit disclosed that the woman endured not only sexual violation but also physical assault and caused her injury in her intimate areas.

He added that the perpetrator tormented her by boasting about his political affiliation with the AAP and mocked that her complaints would go unheard as the cops are also “in his pocket.”

Another VHP official conveyed that the Hindu woman consistently filed complaints at the police station, however, no measures were taken against the offender after which she approached the organisation through social media. A VHP team went to the authorities and assisted her in lodging a First Information Report (FIR).

Bhavani informed that Zubair is presently incarcerated, and the Sessions Court has denied his bail request. He demanded that the government should enforce a strong penalty on this “jihadi” and assure that justice is served in the matter. He described this event as an act of Islam-inspired jihad and a bid to undermine the country. He also called upon Hindu women, urging them to reach out to the VHP if they ever encounter such an occurrence.

The Ajidam police invoked sections 64(2)(m), 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Zubair and arrested him after the FIR. He is in the Sulaiya jail and petitioned the Sessions Court for bail, but it was denied.

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લિંકન સોખડિયા
લિંકન સોખડિયા
Young and enthusiastic journalist, having modern vision though bound with roots. Shares deep interests in subjects like Politics, history, literature, spititual science etc.

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