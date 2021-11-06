Bengaluru was illuminated on the occasion of Diwali. A mesmerising video of Diwali celebrations across the expanse of Bengaluru captured the ethereal magnificence that swept over the city.

The 18-seconds long hyperlapse video, which was presumably captured on a drone and uploaded by Srihari Karanth, shows the breathtaking bird-eye view of the Bengaluru city on the night of Diwali. The video instantly went viral on social media websites, eliciting rave reactions from those who watched it.

The video shows the vast expanse of the city gleaming with specks of glittering lights and its skyline lit up with fireworks as citizens took to bursting crackers and lighting their houses to mark the festival of Diwali.

Unlike in many north Indian states, there had been no blanket ban on firecrackers in Karnataka. However, the state government had permitted the sale of green crackers only.

Ahead of Diwali, the Karnataka government had last week said that only sellers having permission can sell green crackers at designated places outside residential areas between Nov 1 and 10. It further said that a 6-meter distance between shops a must.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) generated Rs 1.25 trillion worth of business during Diwali setting a record trade figure in the last 10 years of festival. CAIT, a body of 70 million traders, noted that such massive scale of shopping has ended the economic slow down that the industry was suffering from for the past 2 years and gave a better hope for the future.