A quarrel broke out between two dog owners in the state of Thuringia in eastern Germany, with one owner allegedly biting the other. While the two canine owners physically assaulted each other, the dogs stood by calmly and observed their owners fight, informed the German officials.

“The dogs only looked on and did not engage in biting” during the fight between the two women, German police said.

The fight, according to an officer, began when one woman (27) attempted to teach another 51-year-old dog owner on how to properly discipline canines after the former saw the latter hitting her dog.

The younger woman allegedly chastised the older one for adopting such harsh punishment against the canine. This triggered the older woman. A quarrel ensued in which the two dog owners ended up hitting one another.

During the altercation, the older woman reportedly fell that led to her digging her teeth into the 27-year-old’s legs, leaving her injured.

While the duo engaged in the fight which culminated in one woman biting another, the two canines “simply looked on,” the police said.

The two women were produced in the court in Germany and charged with causing physical injury, confirmed the German authorities.