Friday, December 24, 2021
HomeEditor's picksFIR filed against TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta in Varanasi for sharing fake video on...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

FIR filed against TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta in Varanasi for sharing fake video on Modi and Yogi, TMC MP Jawahar Sircar had also shared it

The DCP (crime) also sent a notice to Twitter India under the CrPC, requesting IP details and the suspension of the Twitter account of the TMC spokesperson.

OpIndia Staff
FIR filed against TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta (L) for sharing fake video on Modi and Yogi
104

On Friday, an FIR was filed at the Dashashwamedh police station in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh against Riju Dutta, the spokesperson for the All India Trinamool Congress party (TMC), for sharing a heavily edited video to suggest that PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath were greeted with anti-Modi and anti-Yogi slogans during the inauguration ceremony of the Kashi Viswanath Corridor on December 13, 2021.

Confirming the news, Varanasi Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh said that the FIR was lodged against Riju Dutta by the SO Dashashwamedh and the inquiry has been entrusted to Chowk inspector Shivkant Mishra, reported TOI. The DCP (crime) also sent a notice to Twitter India under the CrPC, requesting IP details and the suspension of the Twitter account of the TMC spokesperson, said the Varanasi CP A Satish Ganesh.

Although an FIR has been filed against TMC leader Riju Dutta, there is no official word on whether TMC’s Rajya Sabha nominee Jawahar Sircar, who too had tweeted the same doctored video on his Twitter profile, has also been implicated.

After OpIndia reported that the TMC leaders posted a doctored video, Twitter had added the ‘manipulated media’ tag to the tweet posted by Jawahar Sircar.

Following this, both Jawhar Sircar, a chronic Modi-hater and Riju Dutta had deleted their Tweets but have not tendered any apology for their deplorable behaviour.

Yesterday, OpIndia reported how the TMC leaders were left red-faced after social media user Ankur Singh shared the original clip, where the crowd was actually seen cheering PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. 

Taking to the microblogging site, popular social media user Ankur Singh going by the handle @iAnkurSingh shared the badly edited video posted on the microblogging site by TMC leaders like- Riju Dutta, the spokesperson of the All India Trinamool Congress party and recently appointed TMC’s Rajya Sabha nominee Jawahar Sircar, along with the original video to call out the TMC leaders for indulging in such a petty behaviour to berate the BJP govt.

In the original video, one could see the crowd cheering as PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reached Varanasi for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor. The fervent crowd can be seen waving their hands and taking pictures on their phones as Modi and Yogi walk towards the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

However, the TMC leaders posted a clip where the original audio was removed and audio from some other event was added to it. The audio track with the crowd cheering PM Modi and Yogi Aditynath was edited and replaced by “Modi hai hai” and “Yogi chor hain” slogans, as could be seen in the doctored clip shared by the TMC leaders.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,209FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com