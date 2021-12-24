On Friday, an FIR was filed at the Dashashwamedh police station in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh against Riju Dutta, the spokesperson for the All India Trinamool Congress party (TMC), for sharing a heavily edited video to suggest that PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath were greeted with anti-Modi and anti-Yogi slogans during the inauguration ceremony of the Kashi Viswanath Corridor on December 13, 2021.

Confirming the news, Varanasi Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh said that the FIR was lodged against Riju Dutta by the SO Dashashwamedh and the inquiry has been entrusted to Chowk inspector Shivkant Mishra, reported TOI. The DCP (crime) also sent a notice to Twitter India under the CrPC, requesting IP details and the suspension of the Twitter account of the TMC spokesperson, said the Varanasi CP A Satish Ganesh.

Although an FIR has been filed against TMC leader Riju Dutta, there is no official word on whether TMC’s Rajya Sabha nominee Jawahar Sircar, who too had tweeted the same doctored video on his Twitter profile, has also been implicated.

After OpIndia reported that the TMC leaders posted a doctored video, Twitter had added the ‘manipulated media’ tag to the tweet posted by Jawahar Sircar.

Following this, both Jawhar Sircar, a chronic Modi-hater and Riju Dutta had deleted their Tweets but have not tendered any apology for their deplorable behaviour.

Yesterday, OpIndia reported how the TMC leaders were left red-faced after social media user Ankur Singh shared the original clip, where the crowd was actually seen cheering PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Taking to the microblogging site, popular social media user Ankur Singh going by the handle @iAnkurSingh shared the badly edited video posted on the microblogging site by TMC leaders like- Riju Dutta, the spokesperson of the All India Trinamool Congress party and recently appointed TMC’s Rajya Sabha nominee Jawahar Sircar, along with the original video to call out the TMC leaders for indulging in such a petty behaviour to berate the BJP govt.

In the original video, one could see the crowd cheering as PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reached Varanasi for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor. The fervent crowd can be seen waving their hands and taking pictures on their phones as Modi and Yogi walk towards the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

However, the TMC leaders posted a clip where the original audio was removed and audio from some other event was added to it. The audio track with the crowd cheering PM Modi and Yogi Aditynath was edited and replaced by “Modi hai hai” and “Yogi chor hain” slogans, as could be seen in the doctored clip shared by the TMC leaders.