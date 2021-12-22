Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Gujarat were sent to the Sabarmati jail after their bail plea was rejected. They spent two days in judicial custody. Women accused will be produced in the sessions court later in the day today. 66 AAP workers were taken into custody under 19 sections and were produced before the court in Gandhinagar. Of these bail application of 9 AAP workers were rejected and sent to Sabarmati jail.

AAP state president Gopal Italia, senior leader Isudan Gadhvi, state women cell president Gauri Desai, youth wing leader Nikhil Savani and two Delhi-based leaders, Pravin ram and Shiv Kumar, were among those sent to the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad. Gadhvi was earlier accused by BJP women worker of harassment and eve teasing when he was in a drunken state after laying siege at the BJP Gujarat office in Gandhinagar.

AAP workers had created a ruckus at BJP office on Monday while protesting against alleged paper leak of head clerk recruitment exam. They had gheraoed the BJP office in Gandhinagar for protests. They were also chanting anti-BJP slogans. BJP workers also turned up in large numbers and the two groups clashed. Police had to use force to control the crowd.

BJP leader Shraddha Rajput had alleged that Isudan Gadhvi misbehaved with some BJP workers in a drunken state. She also said that the women workers of Aam Aadmi Party then assaulted them and hit them with sticks. Rajput further alleged that after the crowd dispersed, Gopal Italia and Isudan Gadhvi both misbehaved with her and she has filed a complaint regarding the same.