Steering the ‘Intellectual Ferrari’ that is India: Blood, sweat, tears, patience and faith

15th Aug 2021 was another landmark day in the history of contemporary India as we complete two years short of three-quarters of a century mark into our Independence from colonial rule. Though we are a 5000-year-old country, these last 73 years as a nation-state are very significant because these years are the years of prosperity for the whole human race of which we are a major player in numbers. Out of 7.9 billion people on planet Earth, Indians are 1.4 billion in population which is roughly 20 % of the total humankind.

India as a nation-state was born on 15th August 1947 in very difficult circumstances and emerged as two nations, India and Pakistan- unfortunately, since then – sworn enemies.

The birth pangs were marked not only by the landmass being split into two but also by the refugee crisis caused by Hindus moving from newly carved out Pakistan to newly founded India and a majority of Muslims moving to Pakistan from India. At the same time, 562 princely states ruled by individual kings were to be integrated into one nation-state. This was a tough nut to crack and was brilliantly handled by Sardar Patel the then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of the newly formed Government. It took a couple of decades for the dust to settle down before the process of building the nation commenced at a reasonable pace. Political leaders of that era took some major decisions- some right and some wrong- which in the hind site can be post-mortem-ed.

We the people

Certain things happened which were worrying some and left a permanent dent in us as people of a nation-state. The first was corruption that seeped into us from early days (reasons best known to reason alone) and this trickled down to the grass-root level of Governance and the governed too. This ailment has been eating into us from within for several decades – never leaving us in peace and was a major impediment to our progress and prosperity.

Some argue that we got ‘Azadi’ or Independence with non-violence and did not fight a devastating war at home like Europe did and that also impacted our nationalistic feeling and the idea of self-esteem and in the larger sense the national character. Whatever the reasons, these were the two realities sticking out like a sore thumb. Through concerted efforts were made to control the population which went out of control and to 34 crores of us in 1947, we managed to add 100 crores in less than 75 years. More people mean more mouths to feed.

Every living being adds to the load on the system in several ways. He/ she needs, food, shelter, basic amenities, education, health, water, Judicial system, Police, fire brigade, public transport, markets, other public services, roads, sports, entertainment and above all security. A Police station has to entertain a millionaire as well as a poor man. This becomes a drain on the system especially when per capita contribution to the GDP is low and more people to feed on contributions of less.

We cannot turn the clock back and therefore we need to make the best of what we have. One could look at the young population as a burden on the economy or one can look at this as a bonanza of so many working hands to take us forward. You need to make them job-ready, kit them up, motivate them, show them a clear direction and make them get free of this C- virus (Corruption virus). All this is a tall order.

Shifting Gears and turning the rudder

To change a nation this large is a Herculean task and we need a Hercules to do that. There are two counter forces against any such change- especially for India. First, it is the strong resistance to change itself which is inherent to us human beings, second, the sheer size and diversity don’t permit the luxury of turning it around like a Ferrari. It takes a huge effort and time to steer a course correction of as little as even three degrees- akin to Titanic. Superman also has a problem with this.

The third and the most tangible yet seemingly intangible problem is that passengers travelling in the ship won’t let you touch the Wheel on the bridge till he promises to run a Titanic, like Ferrari! Here the superman has to promise that he will make a Titanic into a Ferrari to enter the bridge so that he can save them all. The captain knows that it will take time but he would be able to steer the ship away from the Iceberg which he can see in front. But passengers keep shouting at him to get them their Ferrari (which they assumed he promised or interpreted the interpretation on their own terms).

Titanic becomes a convertible Ferrari

Last seven years our Titanic called India is going through a course correction but the passengers and even a part of the crew are hell-bent on nudging the captain. He changes a gear of this imaginary Ferrari, someone pushes down the clutch paddle, somebody pulls up the hand brake, another starts the windscreen wipers, even if it is not raining, a guy pulls at the steering wheel so that the car bangs into the road divider, and another puts it into neutral while somebody just pushes the horn just to annoy the driver. Two guys sitting in the boot of the car are taking a free ride yet banging hard on the rear seat adding to the noise. Three guys on the luggage carrier on top (this is a unique Ferrari) also making noise and shouting slogans. In short, everyone is throwing a spanner in the work. Would you like to try your hand on such a Ferrari? At least I will not.

Can you drive a car safely, properly without losing your cool? Remember the driver is driving a ‘democratic Ferrari’. He has to keep smiling even if a passenger in the back seat is tugging at his hair; the other one is actually needling him his bum. Then don’t forget the self-appointed policemen who are blowing whistles around for no reason in the international arena – on the road far away outside the Ferrari- not having a clue of what is happening in the car and are ready to fine the poor driver at the drop of the hat.

Tectonic Shift

India at this point requires a tectonic shift, and whenever this happens, the earth shakes (not in the way Rajiv Gandhi meant it), and it is painful as the tectonic plates grind against each other. It generates heat and noise like a nuclear reaction.

Our plates are shifting and this is creating discomfort and even fear in some. The crooks are the first ones to feel the pain- never used to working straight and paying their dues to the government they are finding it hard to digest. At the central level, there has been no scam, Government officers have to do their job (yes, just doing their job is a problem too) and they are accountable and answerable. Ok, on top of it they have to come on time.

PM Narendra Modi is making basic changes at all levels reaching out to even the hot molten Lava below the 100 Km thick tectonic plates. At tectonic plate level- homoeopathy will not work we required major surgery and the Surgeon General is at it. It cannot be bloodless surgery, there will be blood loss as well, a bit of pain post-surgery and even during the surgery as you cannot put a nation in general anaesthesia. A heart surgeon has to repair the engine while it is running.

This is a major overhaul with a long-term vision. Some one, we all, have to be ready to pay a price.

The evocative epitaph enshrined on the ‘Kohima’ war memorial in Nagaland, (given below) was built to commemorate soldiers of the empire who laid down their lives to repel the Japanese assault in 1944 during World War II should be inspiring and appropriate.

Sweat, Blood and Tears

As in management motivational parlance it is often said ‘No pain no gain’. Similarly, how do you expect a tectonic shift without feeling the tremors?

Therefore, there is a lot of heat and dust. Any lawful bill that is well-meaning appears to be a change in lifestyle, change in doing business and change of type of business in some cases. It cannot be business as usual if you want a change. We are doing this not for immediate good but for the long term good of our next several generations so you tell yourself ‘For our tomorrow and your day after, we all have to give our today’.

We have vast resources – we are blessed with all types of terrains and a huge young population. We only need an attitudinal change.

Most of us who have handled large organizations of say 500 people plus, a turnaround of the organization, a hospital, a manufacturing plant, a college or even a school started with the mindset of people. Anyone can build a brick and mortar building- it works only if people occupying that building think collectively of the collective good of the organization. No amount of free lunches will help except the power of the will of the people in the precincts of that building. For a nation-state, the landmass is the temple and the countrymen the devotees. If you have faith, you will have the will and if you have these two- no one can take your tomorrow from you.