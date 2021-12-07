Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Updated:

Members of Korean boy band BTS make Instagram debut and fans can’t keep calm: All you need to know

Korean boy band BTS will go on a break after completing the scheduled events in Los Angeles and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. The last time the band went on break was in 2019.

OpIndia Staff
Korean Boy Band BTS
All seven members of Korean Boy Band BTS make Instagram debut (Image: AllKpop)
4

Korean boy band BTS’s members, Jungkook, Suga, V, RM, J-Hope, Park Ji-Min and Jin, made their individual Instagram debut on December 6. All seven members have already gained over 16 million followers in less than 24-hours, with V gaining the maximum number of followers at 18 million, followed by Jungkook with over 17 million, and others between 16 million to 16.7 million followers. They made the debut on Instagram after announcing that the band members would be taking an “extended period of rest”.

Jungkook, Jin and V were the first to create accounts on Instagram and publish the first few posts. Jungkook published a photograph of a beach and wrote ‘sunset’ in Korean as the caption.

Jin’s first post was a self-portrait where he was wearing a t-shirt with the quote’ Permission To Dance’ written on it.

V published a photograph of a dinosaur’s skeleton and wrote ‘Baby Dinosaur Dooly’ (translated by Google) as the caption.

JM also published a self-portrait in greyscale with the caption ‘#JIMIN’.

J-Hope’s first post was a silhouette photograph at a beach. He wrote ‘I’m your hope’ in the caption.

RM posted a photograph of himself sitting on a chair on the seashore without a caption.

SUGA, who joined Instagram much later than the other members, only posted a red coloured blank image.

Reaction by fans

Twitter user Moon said, “Im literally shaking cjats even edit photos, BTS Instagram accounts”

Another user Zeze said ,”All of BTS members have now reached 10M followers on Instagram in less than 6 hours, they are now the only 7 individuals in the world to gain 10M followers on Instagram within the first 24 hours of launching their accounts publicly!”

Musician Cameron said, “bts members on instagram ??? i never thought i’d see this day come. We are truly blessed.”

Luke Waltham said, “Me, 2 months ago: I’m deleting my Instagram account BigHit: BTS members now have Instagram accounts Me: hey y’all I have an Instagram account all of a sudden.”

The band would go on an approx three-month personal break

The announcement about their break was made by Big Hit Music that manages the band, on Monday. The statement read, “BTS focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a new chapter. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul.” The break would begin after completing the scheduled events in Los Angeles and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. The last time the band went on break was in 2019.

The statement further added, “This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families.” It requested the fans to show consideration for the band members as they need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

