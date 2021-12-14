Wednesday, December 15, 2021
HomeNews ReportsNIA arrests Afgan National in the Mundra Port drugs seizure case, was transporting drugs...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

NIA arrests Afgan National in the Mundra Port drugs seizure case, was transporting drugs from Afghanistan: Details

NIA said that the arrested Afghan National was a part of the drugs racket that transported narcotic drugs hidden in import consignment of 'semi-processed talc stones' from Afghanistan

OpIndia Staff
NIA arrests Afgan National in the Mundra Port drugs seizure case
Image Credit : The Economic Times
64

NIA have arrested an Afghan National named Sobhan Aryanfar in connection to the Mundra Port Drugs seizure case.

According to the press release dated 14.12.2021, NIA has arrested Afghan National Sobhan Aryanfar (28) who lived in Neb Sarai in South Delhi. A case has been registered under sections 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, sections 8(c) and 23 of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Act and section 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code in connection to the seizure of 2988.21 Kgs of Heroin seized at Mundra Port, Gujarat.

NIA said that the arrested Afghan National was a part of the drugs racket that transported narcotic drugs hidden in import consignment of ‘semi-processed talc stones’ from Afghanistan. 7 persons were also arrested earlier in the case. NIA said that further investigation into the case is being conducted.

Notably, NIA conducted several raids on October 12 at multiple locations in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after the seizure of drugs at Gujarat’s Mundra Port. Raids were conducted at residential premises and godowns at Lajpat Nagar, Alipur, Khera Kalan, New Delhi and Noida.

Earlier, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 2,988.21 kgs of heroin worth Rs 9000 crores from Mundra Port in Gujarat’s Kutch. Afghanistan was reportedly the source of the drugs seized at the Mundra Port. NIA later took over the investigation of the case in October.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,456FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com