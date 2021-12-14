NIA arrests Afgan National in the Mundra Port drugs seizure case, was transporting drugs from Afghanistan: Details

NIA have arrested an Afghan National named Sobhan Aryanfar in connection to the Mundra Port Drugs seizure case.

NIA Arrests Another Afghan National in Mundra Port Drugs (Heroin) Seizure Case (RC 26/2021/NIA/DLI) pic.twitter.com/wdsauailQt — NIA India (@NIA_India) December 14, 2021

According to the press release dated 14.12.2021, NIA has arrested Afghan National Sobhan Aryanfar (28) who lived in Neb Sarai in South Delhi. A case has been registered under sections 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, sections 8(c) and 23 of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Act and section 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code in connection to the seizure of 2988.21 Kgs of Heroin seized at Mundra Port, Gujarat.

NIA said that the arrested Afghan National was a part of the drugs racket that transported narcotic drugs hidden in import consignment of ‘semi-processed talc stones’ from Afghanistan. 7 persons were also arrested earlier in the case. NIA said that further investigation into the case is being conducted.

Notably, NIA conducted several raids on October 12 at multiple locations in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after the seizure of drugs at Gujarat’s Mundra Port. Raids were conducted at residential premises and godowns at Lajpat Nagar, Alipur, Khera Kalan, New Delhi and Noida.

Earlier, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 2,988.21 kgs of heroin worth Rs 9000 crores from Mundra Port in Gujarat’s Kutch. Afghanistan was reportedly the source of the drugs seized at the Mundra Port. NIA later took over the investigation of the case in October.