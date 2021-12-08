Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Updated:

Pakistan viral video: 5 arrested for stripping 4 women naked and beating them in Faisalabad

Geo TV quoted Naeem Aziz, Superintendent of Police (SP), saying that the shopkeepers informed the Police that the women stole items from the shop. When they were caught, they tore up their clothes themselves and threatened the shopkeeper.

OpIndia Staff
Faisalabad viral video: 5 arrested for assaulting women
Five arrested for stripping, assaulting and filming four women (Image: Afzaal Abbasi/twitter)
Yesterday, a disturbing video of some women being stripped naked and beaten by a group of men in Pakistan’s Faisalabad had gone viral on social media.

Acting on the incident, Faisalabad Police has arrested five men for assaulting, stripping and filming four women in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The incident took place in Bawa Chak Market, Faisalabad, Pakistan. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, after which the Police took action.

Four out of five accused have been identified as Saddam (owner of Usman Electric Store) and employee of the store, Zaheer Anwar, and Faqeer Hussain (owner of a sanitary products’ shop). Another ten unidentified suspects have also been named in the FIR.

According to the complaint filed at Millat Town Police Station, the complainant is a ragpicker. She went to Bawa Chak Market to collect garbage with three other women on December 6 at around 10:30 AM. She entered Usman Electric Store as she was feeling thirsty. When she asked for a water bottle, Saddam started shouting at her and accused her of entering the shop to steal. The other suspects came to the shop after he started screaming.

As per the complaint, during the arguments, they started beating the four women. The women were stripped and dragged into the market. The complainant said in her statement, “They continued to beat us for around an hour and made our videos in naked condition.” Upon hearing about the case, some family members of the victims rushed to the market and stopped the accused with the help of the passersby, who requested the suspects to let the women go.

The victim asked for strict action against the accused. In a tweet on December 7, Faisalabad Police said, “We police had arrested two accused last night. Further action has been taken, and five accused have been arrested. All other aspects of the incident are also being investigated. IG Punjab is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy on incidents of violence and harassment against women and children.”

The accused have been booked under Sections 354(A), 509, 147, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Shopkeepers alleged women tore clothes themselves

Geo TV quoted Naeem Aziz, Superintendent of Police (SP), saying that the shopkeepers informed the Police that the women stole items from the shop. When they were caught, they tore up their clothes themselves and threatened the shopkeeper. SP Aziz added that some women could be seen tearing their clothes in the CCTV footage. A Twitter user posted CCTV footage of the shop in which the women could be seen stealing things in the shop. One of the women was seen forcefully entering the back side of the shop.

In another video, the women could be seen removing/tearing their clothes themselves and intimidating the shopkeeper.

The women’s clothes were further torn when the accused dragged them out of the shop. He said that the Police were reviewing all aspects of the case, and the investigation is underway.

 

