Music company Saregama has announced that they will change the lyrics and name of its recently released music video Madhuban after a widespread protest against it. Hindu groups and social media users have been demanding a ban on the song, alleging that Sunny Leone’s sensual dance moves on the song on Krishna and Radhe hurts the sentiments of Hindus.

In a statement issued on Twitter today, Saregama said that they are changing the lyrics and name of the song due to the feedback the song has received. The statement said, “In light of the recent feedback & respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics & the name of the song Madhuban”.

Saregama also informed that “The new song will replace the old one across all platforms over the next 3 days.”

The decision by the company was taken after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra issued a warning to remove the song within three days. He had said that if Sunny Leone and music directors Shaarib and Toshi don’t withdraw the song within three days, they will face action and FIR will be registered against them.

“Some vidharmis are constantly hurting Hindu sentiments. Radha is our goddess. We worship her and have different temples for her. Can Shaarib compose such a song on his own religion? They are hurting Hindu sentiments. I am warning Sunny Leone ji, Shaarib and Toshi ji to understand. If they don’t remove the song after apologising in three days, then we will take action against them,” he had said.

The song sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty and starring actress Sunny Leone was released on YouTube on 22 December by the Music giant. The lyrics of the song is based on the song ‘Madhuban mein Radhika naache’ by Mohammad Rafi in the 1960 movie Kohinoor, and people were unhappy over the dance moves used in a song on love of Krishna and Radhe. Netizens had alleged that the song is against Hindu devi Radhe Ma, and mocks the Hindu religion.

The social media users had slammed the makers of the song for not seeing the mismatch between the dance and the lyrics of the song. After the song received lots of negative comments on YouTube, the comment section for the sone on YouTube was disabled.

After online protests, priests in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh had also come out demanding that Sunny Leone’s latest video album be banned. The priests had threatened to move court if the government does not take action against the actress and the music video.

Condemning the lyrics, the theme and the seductive moves of Sunny Leone on a song depicting Hindu goddess Radha, Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha’s national president Mahesh Pathak had said that Sunny Leone has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a “derogatory manner”.