After former Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi reverted to Hinduism and became Jitendra Narayan Swami under the guidance of Mahant Yati Narasinghanand Giri at Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, the Islamists have expressed their anger on social media and started to claim that Jitendra Narayan Swami had been thrown out of Islam and even called him a ‘kafir’. Kafir is a term often used by the Islamists to refer to people of other religions. The Islamists have now attacked Rizvi who belonged to the Shia minority and claimed was never a Muslim.

Rizvi had also been the target of Islamists in the past for his comments and criticism of the verses of Quran. After making the Ghar Wapsi, Rizvi said, “Mughals have given the tradition of defeating Hindus. Muslims vote unanimously for the party that defeats Hindus. Muslim voters are only for defeating Hindus.” He added, “I was thrown out of Islam. Every Friday, they announce more rewards for my head. Today I am accepting Sanatan Dharma.”

However, he was soon attacked by Islamists on Twitter and said how it was Allah who removed him from ‘holy Islam’.

Source : @asaadali/Twitter

An Islamist with the handle name @asaadalii said,”Waseem Rizvi wanted some of the verses from the The Noble Quran to be removed and subhan Allah, Allah removed him from the Holy Islam. So the disbeliever was overwhelmed [by astonishment], and Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people. (Al-Quran 2:258) #IslamIsPeace”

Source : @koolcan96/Twitter

Another Twitter user named @koolcan96 said,”Laanati Wasim Rizvi was never a Muslim. He was a rawafidh who abused and slandered the first three caliphs. Anyone who abuses and slanders the first three caliphs, Sahaba and believes that the Qur’an was distorted (nauzubillah) can never ever be a Muslim,” which roughly translates to how shameless Rizvi was never a Muslim who ‘slandered and abused first three caliphs’.

Source : MirAsif/Twitter

Interestingly, Islamist Mir Asif has thanked Allah for the Rizvi Ghar Wapsi to Hinduism. He said, “Shukr Allah ka kyuki is jaise bande ki koi zrurt nahi hai islam mai. Aur faziil mai apne aap ko shia bolta tha..” with the hasgtag #wasimrizwi and also shared a quote saying, “Tujh jaise ki na zaroorat thi Na hai Aur Na hi rahegi.” (Thank Allah because this (Rizvi) kind of person is not needed in Islam. And he was calling himself a Shia just like that. “Your kinds were never needed and will never be needed.” Firstly you were never a Muslim and now even you accepted it.)

Source: MirHaTim/Twitter

Twitter user Mir Hatim also called Rizvi a ‘kaafir’.

Source : Md Imtiaz Alam/Twitter

One Twitter user Mohammad Imtiaz Alam also questioned whether Rizvi was even a Muslim to begin with.

Soon, there were calls made on social media to arrest him over allegations of ‘blasphemy’.

#ARREST_WASEEM_RIZVI



Entire Muslim Community demads immediate arrest of Harbir Narayan Singh Tyagi #ARREST_WASIM_RIZVI pic.twitter.com/YhT0Ex81E8 — Wajeed Ali (@WajeedA42720176) December 6, 2021

The Man who is undauntedly spreading Hate and giving blashphemous remarks against Islam should be behind bars till now!!!

But Govt is not taking cognizance of this highly sensitive matter!!! #ARREST_WASIM_RIZVI #ARREST_WASIM_RIZVI #ARREST_WASEEM_RIZVI — Md Muslim Ansari (@MdMuslim25) December 6, 2021

In fact, some Islamists also defaced his photograph with shoe print on his face demanding his arrest.

Wedemand the government to #ARREST_WASEEM_RIZVI because he has hurted the hearts of millions of Muslims by insulting Our beloved PROPHET peace be upon him & The holy Qur'aan.#ARREST_WASEEM_RIZVI #ARREST_WASEEM_RIZVI #ARREST_WASEEM_RIZVI

Retweet maximum pic.twitter.com/1upo5SDT1x pic.twitter.com/hLOYzSpcvl — Arshad Razvi Ismaily (@ArshadR31521043) December 6, 2021

At the time of this report, the hashtag demanding arrest of Jitendra Narayan Swami, formerly known as Wasim Rizvi, had over 45,000 tweets.