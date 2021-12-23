Thursday, December 23, 2021
Updated:

‘If he was mentally unstable, why didn’t he come under a bus’: AAP MP Bhagwant Mann on Kapurthala lynching victim

Bhagwant Mann alleged that police is terming the man as mentally unstable only to close the sacrilege case

OpIndia Staff
Bhagwant Mann addressing rally at Jandiala Guru
Days after a poor man was lynched in a Gurudwara in Kapurthala in Punjab for stealing a few pieces of rotis, politicians continue to blame him of sacrilege. After Punjab Police registered a case against the dead man for sacrilege of the Nisan Sahib at the Gurudwara and almost all politicians in the state supporting the recent cases of lynching, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann has gone ahead saying that the man should have come under a bus.

Mann made the comments at a rally at the Jandiala Guru assembly constituency in Punjab on Tuesday.

Bhagwant Mann refused to accept the police version that the man was mentally unstable, and accused the police of trying to close the case using it as an excuse. He asked if the man was mentally unstable, why he didn’t come under a bus and go to the Gurudwara instead.

‘If he is insane, he sees only Guru Sahib? Why didn’t he come under a vehicle?’, Mann said. He also asked if the man was insane, why he didn’t go to his father, mother, sister, but only went to the Shri Guru Granth Sahib.

Mann said that the case has been wrapped up by terming the man as mentally unstable.

The AAP leader had also said that had the Congress government punished the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, such incidents would have stopped and the incidents at the Golden Temple and in the Kapurthala village would not have happened. “Had the accused been prosecuted, no one would have dared indulge in such heinous activities,” he said.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

