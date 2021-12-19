Punjab: Mob kills another man over alleged sacrilege in Kapurthala, second such lynching within 24 hours

The youth who was caught and beaten up in the wee hours of December 19 over the charges of sacrilege at a village in Kapurthala has been reportedly lynched after the scuffle between Sikh Groups and Police. The incident took place at a Gurdwara in Nizampur village in the Kapurthala district of Punjab. As per reports, the crowd at the Gurudwara where the youth was caught did not let the Police detain the accused. The crowd had swollen up several folds since the morning, and demand for instant justice was raised. Later it was reported that the youth was lynched to death by the crowd. Some reports had suggested he was handed over to the police.

Suspect Killed by Sikh groups after scuffle with police. Crowd had swelled several times and there were calls for ‘instant justice’. https://t.co/9PqgOvvLyU — I P Singh (@ipsinghTOI) December 19, 2021

A youth was brutally thrashed on charges of disrespecting the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) in Punjab. The Gurdwara caretaker Amarjit Singh had alleged that he saw a youth desecrating the Sikh flag during the wee hours of Sunday. At around 4 am, Singh had stepped out of the Gurdwara to do Nitnem (prayers). Reportedly, the youth tried to disrespect the Nishan Sahib and had taken refuge in the Gurdwara after the lights went out.

When the lights came back, the Gurdwara managers noticed the youth and tried to nab him. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media. He attempted to flee the scene but was caught. The youth was then brutally thrashed. This was second case of lynching over alleged sacrilege in 24 hours in Punjab.