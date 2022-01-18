On January 16, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, alleged people from Gujarat had come to UP for campaigning. He added such people should be sent back, and he would write to the Election Commission for the same. SP chief also raised questions over IPS officer Aseem Arun who recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party. He alleged the officers who had worked under him would function as BJP workers during the elections. He further demanded the removal of all officers who had worked under Arun in the last five years.

‘People from Gujarat have come UP for campaining’

While interacting with reporters in Lucknow on Sunday, the SP chief alleged a month ago people from Gujarat had come to Lucknow for training. He alleged these people were trained to spread rumours, hate, lies and distribute money during the elections. He claimed those who got training in Lucknow would be used to train others in the state.

Yadav claimed his party workers from other states had not come to UP to ensure his party followed Covid-19 protocols. Interestingly, Yadav had held an alleged virtual rally in which hundreds of supporters had gathered. Later, Yadav had claimed he “did not know the meaning of virtual rally.”

Yadav claimed he had the information about the people from Gujarat who got training in Lucknow, and he would make it public. However, to date, no such information has come to light from Samajwadi Party. He further alleged his party had filed a complaint against four officials to the Election Commission, but the commission did not act.

‘People of Gujarat took away everything’

Yadav further alleged people of took away everything from UP’s economy. He said, “I remember meeting a Gujarat BJP MLA in London. I asked him why he was in UP (during the elections). He said he was in Banaras. When I asked him about spreading things during the elections, he said they did not only spread but also distributed (things).”

Earlier Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee have hated on Gujaratis

Akhilesh Yadav is not the first politician to spew venom on Gujaratis. During the West Bengal state assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee had led a hate campaign against Gujaratis and vowed not to let ‘Bengal turn into Gujarat’. In a blatant display of hatred against Gujaratis, she had alleged, “Gujaratis are trying to capture Bengal by bringing goons from UP and Bihar.” The West Bengal CM had emphasised, “We will not allow Bengal to become like Gujarat.”

Similarly, Rahul Gandhi, too, has regularly played divisive politics. In February 2021 in poll-bound Assam, Rahul Gandhi had promised to steal money from Gujaratis to fund his own political ambitions. Letting his hate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, both Gujaratis, spill on to the people of Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that Assam tea workers get paid Rs 167 per day wage while ‘traders in Gujarat’ get tea gardens. He did not give any proof to back his claims. He ‘promised’ that should the Congress come to power in Assam, the workers will get Rs 365 per day wage. “Where will the money come from? It will come from Gujarat’s traders”, he had said.

The above politicians have also regularly indulged in insulting industrialises Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani and accused them of being ‘Modi’s friends’ only because they are both with Gujarati roots. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are Gujaratis which has been a major contributing factor for these people to hate on Gujaratis.