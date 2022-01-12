With only one month left for the state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Cabinet Minister Dara Singh Chauhan has resigned from the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government. Dara Singh Chouhan who handled the Forest and Environment portfolio has written his resignation to the Governor, today afternoon. Dara Singh Chauhan was serving as the Minister of Forest and Environment in the UP government.

In his resignation letter, he has accused the BJP-led Government of neglecting the issues of Dalits, members of the backward castes, farmers and the unemployed youth. Chauhan’s resignation comes a day after Senior Minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from his post accusing the party of similar reasons.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister and BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan quits from his post pic.twitter.com/PWvCNUq4zm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2022

Dara Singh Chauhan is joining the Samajwadi Party ahead of the elections. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a tweet welcoming the former BJP leader welcoming to his party. ‘Hearty welcome and greetings to Shri Dara Singh Chouhan ji to SP, the relentless fighter of the struggle for ‘social justice”, Akhilesh Yadav posted on Twitter. He added, ‘Respect everyone~ space for everyone’, indicating that SP is open for any politician looking for shifting loyalties.

Amidst the volatile political happenings in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, several leaders have resigned and joined new parties to claim new relevance. Last week, MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana had left the BJP to join RLD in Delhi. Today morning, Samajwadi Party leader Hariom Yadav from Sirsaganj has joined the BJP. Yadav happens to be a close aid and relative of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Apart from this, Congress leader Naresh Saini and Ex-BSP MLA Dharampal Singh have also reflected towards the BJP.