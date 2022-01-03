Monday, January 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces special leaves to govt employees to spend time...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces special leaves to govt employees to spend time with parents: Details

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged officials to spend quality time with their families, parents and in-laws during the holidays, adding that it would be mandatory to flourish photographs showing that they stayed with the parents during the holidays as proof.

OpIndia Staff
Himanta Biswa Sarma announces leaves for employees for geriatric care
Himanta Biswa Sarma(Image Source: Indian Express)
5

Continuing his focus on promoting geriatric care within the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has approved special leave for Assam government employees on January 6 & 7, 2022. The CM on Sunday, in a video announcement on Twitter, urged officials to spend quality time with their families, parents and in-laws during the holidays.

Sarma-led BJP Govt. in Assam had passed a decision to allow two-day special leave in order to facilitate employees to take care of their parents. The notification issued for the order read,  “The Assam government is pleased to allow state government employees to avail casual leave on January 6 and 7, 2022, suffixing the two holidays, the 8th and 9th of January 2022, being the 2nd Saturday and Sunday, so as to enable them to spend the aforesaid days with their living parents and parents-in-law.”

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the CM reminded the officials that it would be mandatory to flourish photographs showing that they stayed with the parents during the holidays as proof. Those seeking the holidays will have to apply for leave prior. Stretching this one-of-a-kind initiative to onfield-duty police, healthcare officials, and other officials allied to emergency services, Himanta Biswa Sarma added that they will also be able to avail holidays in phases in the next four months.

The CM also said that his government is also planning to sanction special holidays for employees wanting to visit religious and tourist destinations next year. The move is in the view “to uphold ancient Indian values” on family culture wrote Himanta Biswa Sarma while announcing it on Twitter.

Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced 7 days of extra leave for employees to spend time with elderly parents

In August 2021, the Assam government had decided to grant an extra seven days’ leave to its employees once a year but with a strict stipulation that they will spend the time with their elderly parents. The announcement was made by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in his independence speech, wherein he asked people to take the resolve to not send their elderly parents to old-age homes.

The government had then also linked geriatric care to the employees’ pay by enacting the Assam Employees’ Parent Responsibility and Norms for Accountability and Monitoring Amendment Bill. The Bill made it mandatory for the employees to take care of their parents or face a certain deduction from their pay that would be used for their parents’ welfare.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,895FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com