Niraj Bishnoi, the creator of the Bulli Bai app, belonged to a family of Congress and Communist party supporters. As per a report, Dasrath Bishnoi, father of Niraj Bishnoi, is a staunch follower of the Congress party. Niraj’s late grandfather, who lived in their native city Nagaur in Rajasthan, was a supporter of a Communist leader.

Dasrath, who runs a grocery store in Jorhat, Assam, alleged that his political views and his father’s political views did not influence Niraj. He said, “I have always been a supporter of the Indian National Congress. My son is an introvert and is very sensitive, I feel. Politicians and TV news show anchors should speak responsibly. They don’t know who might get influenced by their words.”

Niraj was arrested from Assam by the Delhi Police Special Cell for his alleged involvement in creating the Bulli Bai app. As per the Police, Niraj has admitted to creating the application. Talking about Niraj’s arrest, his sister denied the claims that the app was against Muslim women. Instead, she alleged Niraj created the app to target those who spoke against Ram Mandir.

She said, “My brother had created the application, but it wasn’t anti-Muslim. The application was self-generating and was coded in a way that names and pictures of those posting against Ram Mandir would pop-up as ‘Bulli Bai of the day’.” She further added there was no auction of the women as suggested by the mainstream media. She said, “The word ‘deal’ wasn’t used in this app. It featured women. And I understand that it would enrage any woman whose photo would feature there.”

However, her claims were denied by a senior police officer who said Niraj targeted 102 Muslim women whose names were fed by him into the app.

Niraj’s family has been facing backlash due to the incident, filed by media fake news about the app he made. The word about Niraj’s arrest spread like wildfire at their native place, villages around their native place in Rajasthan and Assam. The family added that people have started to believe Niraj was involved in the trafficking of women. His father said, “Someone told my mother that Niraj was buying women in ₹2 lakh each and selling them for ₹4 lakh. Now, what should I tell her? She fell sick and was hospitalized.”

It may be notable that while the app only posted images of Muslim women with the caption ‘Bulli Bai of the day’, most of the media has been spreading the misinformation that the app was offering deals of women. Both Indian and international media has overhyped the app by claiming it was auctioning Muslim women, which is not true and can be termed as fake news. But now this fake news has its impact in Bishnoi’s village, where people have started to believe he used to buy and sale women using the app.

The Bulli Bai app

After Sulli Deals, the Bulli Bai app appeared on GitHub, on which photographs of Muslim women were shown as daily picks. The matter reached Mumbai, and Delhi Police that made multiple arrests in the case. While A 18-year-old girl and two young men were arrested in the case. Based on the leads provided by the arrested the main accused behind Sulli Deals was also arrested by the Police.