Local Chinese media claims two Omicron cases found in China’s Tianjin

China is testing all residents of Tianjin after two Omicron cases were detected in the city. Notably, Tianjin is only 115 KM away from Beijing, the host city for Winter Olympics scheduled for February 2022. According to CCTV, a state-affiliated broadcaster, the government of China divided Tianjin and the 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions.

In the first level, the region is in complete lockdown and people are not allowed to leave their homes. In the second level, the region is in partial lockdown, and one family member can leave the house to buy groceries every other day. In the third level, the residents can go out, but they have to stay in their immediate neighbourhoods.

The two cases of Omicron that were reported in Tianjin were a 29-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl. 18 close contacts of the two were tested positive for Covid-19. 767 other contacts were tested negative. The citywide testing would be completed in two days.

The authorities have further suspended bus and train services from Tianjin to Beijing. The residents of the city have been told not to leave the city unless it is necessary. Mass testing in the city began on Sunday after 41 Covid-19 cases were reported, including both children and adults. At least two of them have been tested positive for the Omicron variant.

It is noteworthy that people from Taijing frequently travel to Beijing. Keeping the upcoming Winter Olympics in mind, the authorities have stepped up the strict zero-tolerance strategy.

Two more cases on Omicron variant were reported in Henan province out of a total of 60 cases that were reported. Reports suggest that the Omicron variant that was found in Anyang of Henan province was brought from Tianjin by a college student on December 28. Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, is also conducting mass testing. The schools have been shut till further notice.

Local media reports say that one of the two Omicron cases is a college student, who traveled from Tianjin to Anyang on December 28 last year — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) January 10, 2022

Two other cities, Xi’an and Yuzhou, are under lockdown after larger outbreaks were reported of Delta variant. It has been two weeks since 13 million people of the Xi’an are under lockdown.