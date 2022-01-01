A Muslim man in Mangaluru was recently arrested by the police for sexually assaulting a 27-year-old Christian woman for many years after her mother had sought the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) help citing police inaction. According to the reports, Mohammed Sharif Siddique, 49, a resident of Chokkabettu, had been sexually assaulting the woman for four years after getting her addicted to drugs.

The victim’s mother had written a letter to the VHP seeking their intervention and stated that the police and her community leaders were not helping her. “Siddique used to take my daughter from her home. He along with his friends kept her with them for days. I have complained to the police as well as our religious leaders but no action has been taken yet. As per my information, Siddique has already married thrice and he has ruined my daughter’s life as well,” the letter by mother read who sought help from Vishwa Hindu Parishad to protect her and her daughter from Siddique.

After the letter went viral and VHP raised the matter, the Surathkal police registered a case under Sections 354 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested Siddique. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that he has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. According to police, the accused is already married three, and already two drug peddling cases are registered against him.

A police officer said that Siddique was giving the victim sedatives so that he can easily control and sexually assault her. He had also allegedly taken her to his him and kept her confined for days. The victim’s mother had earlier complained to the Mangaluru south and Urwa police, but after failed to act on it, the woman sought HP’s help, the police officer added.

The victim woman is currently being treated at a counselling centre, and after her treat,cement, her statement will be taken and the probe will move ahead.