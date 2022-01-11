Filmmaker Manish Mundra provided financial help to the family of Salil Tripathi, a restaurant manager who also worked as a Zomato delivery executive, following his unfortunate death after an SUV driven by a police constable rammed into him on Saturday night last week. Manish Mundra donated Rs 4 lakhs to the bereaved family after the demise of the sole bread-earner of the Tripathi family.

“Just felt sad about the whole series of events. And wanted to do something for the family. It can happen to anyone of us. As humans, we need to help and contribute as much as we can in such times. Though anything we do will not bring Salil back to his family,” Manish told OpIndia when asked why he felt like donating to the Tripathi family.

Mundra took to Twitter to inform about the donation he made and shared bank details of the decedent’s wife, Suchitra Tripathi.

Before long, several people came forward to extend their support to the Tripathi family in the time of their grief.

One of the Twitter users said he has saved money for celebrating Makar Sakranti with his children, but in the light of unfortunate tragedy befallen Salil Tripathi’s family, he has donated the amount to them.

Yet another Twitter user said she had donated Rs 50,000 to the family.

Salil Tripathi killed after being rammed into by an SUV driven Delhi Police constable

In a way, Salil Tripathi symbolised the worse the nation’s workforce had had to endure to the relentless and repeated bouts of coronavirus outbreaks.

A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, Tripathi was a hotel management graduate and had worked his way up to become a restaurant manager in the national capital. He was living a comfortable life with his parents, wife, and their only son when the first wave of tragedy struck them.

During the first half of 2021, as the first coronavirus-induced lockdown kicked in, Tripathi lost the job that he had worked so hard to gain. Then a year later, a second tragedy struck the family as he lost his father in the second wave of the pandemic. The compulsions of feeding his family turned this hotel management graduate into a Zomato delivery executive.

The family was having financial difficulties. Salil worked as a manager at Ricos in Hudson Lane but after the pandemic struck, he was removed from the job. So to make ends meet, he took up the job of Zomato delivery executive.

As per Salil’s family, he used to earn Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month when he was employed as a restaurant manager. However, after COVID-19, he had to take up the job of a delivery executive, working 7 to 8 hours every day delivering food and earning Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 a month.

Then on Saturday, January 8, 2022, the last straw came in the form of Salil’s death after he was hit by a drunken police constable. As per police, constable Zile Singh rammed his car into Salil’s bike near Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital before going on to hit a DTC bus. Salil was hurled into the air and crashed into the divider. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Social media are awash with videos of the incident where locals were seen taking photos of the damaged car. The videos reportedly show the constable sitting inside the police car and surrounded by bystanders, who seize him. As per locals, the constable was speeding and driving rashly.

Singh has been arrested and a case under sections of rash driving and death due to negligence has been registered against him, DCP Pranav Tayal informed. Police have also tested the constable for blood alcohol levels.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Salil Tripathi’s wife expressed the ordeal she is facing after her husband’s death. “What do I do now? I have lost him forever. My son keeps asking questions,” she said, adding that they might soon relocate to Ayodhya.