India’s Foreign Sec recalls 26/11 Mumbai, recent attack on Texas synagogue, says ‘active international terror network has long-lasting implications’

Welcoming the growing interest of European countries including Germany, to intensify their engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, Shringla said that the key area of cooperation between the strategic partners would be action on countering terrorism

On Friday, India recalled the dastardly terrorist attack on Mumbai in year 2011 and said that global threat of terrorism required unambiguous and collective response. India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at a conference on the ‘Potential for Indo-European/German cooperation in Indo-Pacific’ also condemned the recent terrorist attack in Texas and affirmed that the active international terror network has long-lasting implications.

Welcoming the growing interest of European countries including Germany, to intensify their engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, Shringla said that the key area of cooperation between the strategic partners would be action on countering terrorism. “Failure to cooperate can only embolden terrorists towards more audacity”, he was quoted.

He recalled the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack in which Indians, Germans and many people of other nationalities had lost their lives and noted that the global threat of terrorism requires an undivided and effective response. The Foreign Secretary also drew the panel’s attention to the recent attack by British Islamists in Texas, United States. “It demonstrates the international network of terror, with its epicentre in Pakistan, is very much active and has long-lasting implications”, he said.

According to the official statement, Shringla reiterated India’s position by quoting EAM S Jaishankar who had said that there cannot be any exception or any justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivations behind such acts. Two days ago, India had condemned the terrorist attack in Texas act and had said, “any attack on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure was completely unacceptable; would be in blatant violation of international law, and against all civilized norms”.

Deepening cooperation with Germany on matters of national security, Shringla appreciated its proposed strategies on the Indo-Pacific, particularly strengthening multilateralism, the rule of law and democracy, climate protection, trade and digitization and said that Germany’s interests closely match with that of India.

He also invited Germany to participate in the third ‘No Money for Terror’ Conference to be held in 2022.

 

