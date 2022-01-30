The pistol and bike that were used to kill Kishan Bharwad were found in the area near Sir Mubarak Bukhari Dada dargah in Dhandhuka by Gujarat Police. Shabbir and Imtiyaz, the suspects, helped the police reach the location behind the Dargah. Both were riding a motorbike on January 25 with the purpose to kill Kishan Bharwad. Shabbir fired shots at Kishan while Imtiyaz was riding the bike. The weapon and ammunition were reportedly given by Maulvi Ayyub of Ahmedabad’s Jamalpur region. He was also nabbed by the police.

On Thursday, Ahmedabad Police detained two people and found connections between two Maulvis in the January 25 murder of 27-year-old Kishan Bharwad. The murder was carried out under the direction of two Maulvis, one from Ahmedabad and the other from Mumbai.

These men plotted and carried out a plot in retaliation to Kishan’s social media remark, for which he had later apologized on camera. Gujarat Police has also apprehended Wasim Sama and Zubair, the brothers of another accused Azim from Morbi, for interrogation. Maulvi, who resided in Ahmedabad, had got a pistol from Azim. However, as per local media reports, by the time police reached Thoral to arrest Azim, he had escaped. Two of his brothers, who police believes are are also radicalised, are taken into custody and are being investigated.

Kishan was shot dead in Dhandhuka while riding his two-wheeler with his cousin through the Modhwada area. According to reports, Kishan allegedly published a post on a social networking platform that Muslims deem insulting. According to sources, Kishan’s social media video included a picture of Prophet Muhammad. Beheading or killing individuals who post such a picture is usually deemed blasphemy, and Islamists justify killing those who share such an image.

The crime was brought to light after the victim’s cousin, Bhaumik, filed a police report, claiming that the murder was linked to Bharwad’s social media post from 15 days prior.

The Gujarat Anti-terrorism squad will now be taking over the investigation. The ATS will also investigate Pakistan connection in the murder of Bharwad. As per local media reports, two suspicious masjids were also searched by the ATS. The report also suggests that Bharwad’s murder was likely not done on just the maulvi’s instructions, but it could be part of larger conspiracy where sleeper cells of such radicalised group may have played a major role.