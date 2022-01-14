British agency MI5 has issued an interference alert on Thursday 13th January 2022. Through this unprecedented security warning circulated to the British MPs and peers of both the hoses of the British parliament, an Anglo-Chinese lawyer Christian Lee has been accused of seeking to improperly influence parliamentarians on behalf of China’s ruling Communist Party. This move by MI5 is seen as a major change in UK’s stance when it comes to discussing China. To date, MI5 is known for having favoured caution when it comes to China.

On Thursday, British MPs and peers from both the hoses of the British Parliament received a warning from British internal security agency MI5 which alleged that the Anglo-Chinese lawyer Christian Lee is involved in improperly influencing the parliamentarians on behalf of China’s ruling Communist Party. This warning from MI5 is in absolute contrast with its earlier response when it concluded three spies were operating in the UK in 2020. The agency had concluded that the three spies had been posing as journalists. These journalists were quietly expelled.

What is there in the issued alert?

MI5 has issued such a warning for the very first time. The warning clearly names Christian Chun Kui Lee along with her picture. It is alleged that she has “knowingly engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the United Front Work Department (UFWD) of the Chinese Communist Party”.

The warning further says that the UFWD was “seeking to covertly interfere in UK politics through establishing links with established and aspiring parliamentarians across the political spectrum” and to “cultivate relationships with influential figures”.

The Speaker’s office shared an email to MPs on Thursday. The email contained this security warning given by MI5. In this warning, the MI5 authorities also accused Lee of having “facilitated financial donations to serving and aspiring parliamentarians on behalf of foreign nationals based in Hong Kong and China”.

Chinese Embassy in London responds

Soon after this, the Chinese embassy in London has presented its response. It has issued a statement in response to the allegations raised by MI5. It says that “China always adheres to the principle of non-interference in other country’s internal affairs. We have no need and never seek to ‘buy influence’ in any foreign parliament. We firmly oppose the trick of smearing and intimidation against the Chinese community in the UK.”

Who is Christian Lee?

Lee is a 58 years old Anglo-Chinese lawyer. She is very active in political outfits for the last 15 years. She is also known for promoting Anglo-Chinese relations through various groups and activities. The British Chinese Project and the all-party parliamentary group Chinese in Britain are among a few to name. Photographs reveal that she had met David Cameron when he was prime minister, and China’s president, Xi Jinping.