PM Modi inaugurates New Integrated Terminal Building of Agartala airport

On Tuesday (January 4), Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) of the Agartala airport also known as Maharaja Bir Bikram airport.

During his visit to the North-Eastern State of Tripura, PM Modi lamented how the State had suffered from corruption under the previous political dispensation and how it had witnessed development under the BJP regime. “People of Tripura have witnessed ignorance for decades. Earlier, there was rampant corruption and no development. The government did not have a vision or the right intention,” he said.

The Indian Prime Minister emphasised, “Double engine growth means united effort towards the prosperity of which Tripura is an example.” He added, “We’re working to develop Tripura as the gateway to connectivity in the Northeast. Tripura is now becoming a trade corridor in the region. Several initiatives connected by rail/road has started transforming the region.”

PM Shri @narendramodi inaugurates & launches various development initiatives in Agartala, Tripura. — BJP (@BJP4India) January 4, 2022

PM Modi reminded people of his promise of HIRA – Highways (H), Internet (I), Railways (R), and Airport (A) model of development. He said that the government has been working to make the State the gateway to the Northeast.

Sprawled over 30,000 sq meters, Agartala airport to handle 5 times the number of current capacity

As per reports, the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) of the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport is spread over 30000 square meters. It has been built at an estimated cost of ₹450 crores and can handle about 5 times the number of current passengers. NITB is equipped with an IT network and all modern facilities. The project has been developed as part of the initiative of the Airport Authority of India’s (AAI) to develop State-of-the-art facilities in North Eastern airports.

On Monday (January 3), DD News had shared visuals from the newly built integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram airport. Reportedly, the terminal building has one hangar, four-passenger boarding bridges, 5 customs counters, 6 aircraft parking bays, 20 check-in counters, and 10 immigration counters. The Bir Bikram airport will also include a solar power unit to meet the power requirements.

First look of the newly built integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Tripura. — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 3, 2022

New airport terminal festooned with bamboo art, stone sculptures of Unakoti hills, and Chabimura replicas

The airport’s terminal building has also been designed in such a way so as to display the State’s rich culture and historic monuments. The airport also showcases bamboo art, stone sculptures of Unakoti hills, and Chabimura replicas.

Tripura's rich heritage at display at the new Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport where tradition meets modernity — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 4, 2022

Besides the New Integrated Terminal Building, PM Modi launched two other initiatives, namely, Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools and Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana. The first Project will improve education quality by including state-of-the-art facilities in 100 existing higher secondary schools. It will benefit a whopping 1.2 lakh students, starting from nursery to Class XII.