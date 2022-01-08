National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked popular hairstylist Jawed Habib to appear before it on 11th January regarding the viral video that showed him spitting on a woman’s hair during a seminar held in Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, NCW asked Jawed Habib to appear before the commission in person on January 11 at 12:30 pm for deposition of his statement.

Taking note of the incident, @NCWIndia has also sent a notice to Jawed Habib to appear before the Commission in person on January 11 at 12:30 pm for deposition of his statement. @sharmarekha — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 7, 2022

Republic TV has quoted news agency ANI as saying that NCW chief Rekha Sharma has claimed that she wants to know “why did he do this.” She reportedly went on to opine that the hairstylist’s response to the incident ‘did not appear to be an apology.’

Jawed Habib caught spitting on woman’s hair during a haircut, NCW takes note

After the video of the act went viral, the National Commission for Women had taken cognizance of the incident and written to Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana demanding an immediate investigation into the case.

“Have written to the Director-General of Police Uttar Pradesh to investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest”, the National Commission for Women had said.

The Muzaffarnagar police had immediately responded to NCW’s Tweet and said that based on the complaint filed by the plaintiff an FIR under relevant sections had been filed against the hairstylist.

सम्बन्धित प्रकरण में वादिया की तहरीर के आधार पर थाना मन्सूरपुर पर 01 नामजद अभियुक्त के विरूद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है, अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) January 6, 2022

According to reports, an FIR was lodged at the Mansurpur police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on a complaint filed by Pooja Gupta. Sections 355 (assault), 504 (insult) of IPC and relevant sections of the Epidemic Act have been invoked against Jawed Habib.

The controversy

Celebrity hairstylist had found himself in the middle of a controversy after a video went gone viral on the internet on January 6, that showed him spitting in a woman’s hair while doing her hair and boasting, “Thook mein jaan hain” (There’s life in this spit).

The lady who was spat on by Habib has been identified as Pooja Gupta from Badod. Pooja had attended a seminar in Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh in which she was called up on the stage by Habib for a haircut demonstration. “Sir called me on the stage and misbehaved with me. He spat in my hair in front of hundreds who laughed and enjoyed his act. He was teaching the attendees to make use of saliva when there’s less water available for a haircut”, she stated in the video.

Jawed Habib tenders ‘apology’ after backlash, says he spat to make seminar humorous

After facing widespread criticism for his reprehensible act, Habib had tendered an ‘apology’ claiming he spat on the woman’s hair to make the seminar humorous.

“Some people are hurt over some actions that took place during one of my seminars. I have only one thing to say. Those who come to the seminar are professional hairstylists. Our seminars are usually long and so we have to make it humorous,” Habib claimed in an Instagram video.

He added, “What do I say now? I want to say this straight from my heart – If you are hurt by my actions, then, forgive me. Saying ‘sorry’ from the bottom of my heart.”