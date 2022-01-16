A team of geologists from IIT Kharagpur has recently suggested that the collapse of the Shikhara of the famous Sun temple at Konark might have a possibility of neotectonic activity behind it. The findings that have been published in the Journal of Earth Science System, hint at significant slow movements on basement faults as a result of the northward movement of the Indian plate.

A four-member team of Professors Saibal Gupta, William Kumar Mohanty, Subhamoy Jana and Prakash Kumar from The Department of Geology and Geophysics at IIT Kharagpur was tasked to study at length the geological aspects at the archaeological site of Sun temple in Konark. Concluding the study, the researchers have claimed that this was the first time a conclusive study on a scientific basis has been done to find out the nature of the collapse of the temple. It was in the 13th century when the Ganga King Narasimhadeva-I built a massive temple dedicated to Hindu God Surya (Sun) between 1243 and 1255. What remains of the temple today is the Jagamohana/Mandapa or the assembly hall. The main spire or Shikhara of the temple under which the main shrine (Garbhagriha) lies has been collapsed.

Photographed by Archaeological Survey of India, the South-West View of the collapsed Shikhara and Standing Mandapa from 1890. Source: British Library

By far, many Historians and researchers have been sighting the collapse of the shikhara as a cause of heavy thunderstorms. But talking about the new study, Prof. William Kumar Mohanty says, “There are many theories and speculations about how the main temple collapsed. But none could be proved scientifically. Our study looks at this old historic problem from a geological perspective. The findings reveal that neotectonic activity may have been responsible for the collapse of the earlier temple structure”

The tectonic activities in coastal Odisha can be seen at the Mahanadi delta through the new formations of creeks in the region. The research indicates that these tectonic movements were likely to have disrupted the flow of existing water bodies which led to the drying of many active water bodies. The ancient Chandrabhaga River passing north of the Konark temple could have dried up due to these tectonic developments, the researchers suggest.

Illustration of Konark Surya Mandir with the Shikhara

Saibal Gupta, professor of Department Geology and Geophysics at IIT Kharagpur while speaking to Hindustan Times said, “Low to moderate magnitude earthquakes in this region, which lies in seismic zones II and III, indicate significant slow movement on basement faults (tectonic creeps) most likely as a result of the northward movement of the Indian plate. The collapse of the Konark Sun Temple is likely linked to neotectonic activity in this region”

The exact dating of the fall of the temple still remains in mystery. Here is a sketch from 1820, depicting the ruins of the site which once stood as a magnificent Sun Temple.

North View of the Sun temple titled ‘Black Pagoda’ dated 13 September 1820. Source: British Library

Over the years, researchers have made different claims over the origins and collapse of the temple. Some researchers have contradicted the new findings questioning that other temples contemporary to the Konark Temple would have also been affected if the tectonic activity would have happened. “… the Chaurasi Varahi temple and the Gangeswari temple are smaller temples lying close to the Sun temple. Both are contemporary to the Konark temple and are still intact and well preserved by the Archaeological Survey of India. Had there been a tectonic movement they all would have been affected,” said Anam Behera, assistant professor of ancient Indian history, culture and archaeology at Utkal University in Odisha.

While responding to Prof. Bahera’s claims, the IIT team said that two faults located within 30 km from the surface of the earth intersect close to the Konark Temple. The soil deposits of then flowing Chandrabhaga river below these temples would pacify the tectonic movement around these faults, and hence they were protected.

European Archecologists with a dog exploring the vastness of the Konark Temple ruins in 1812. Painting by William George Stephan currently with British Library

The exploration and musings of researchers, historians, archaeologists over the Konark Temple of Sun have been of great churn since the discovery of the monument by ASI in the 19th century. The UNESCO World Heritage site in Odisha continues to spark interest while sitting as a ruin frozen in time.