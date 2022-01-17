As the current Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson continues to be in the muddy waters following the Partygate scandal, reports of his likeliness to resign have emerged. British media reports, opinion polls, as well as many Conservatives in the UK, have echoed the name of Indian-origin MP and current Chancellor Rishi Sunak as the favourable name to become the next Prime Minister.

The incumbent PM Johnson has been facing a lot of public and political anger for his ‘bring your booze’ party hosted at 10 Downing Street during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Criticism held against Boris Johnson has been high, both from the Tory and Labour quarters and there have been increasing demands for his resignation. Johnson’s inability to crack down on the crisis has been flagged by several Tory MPs as well. Amidst the ongoing probe regarding Johnson’s involvement in the party, The PM had earlier apologised before the house for the same.

The results of the probe by Sue Gray are expected this week.

The apology did not calm the storm enough. Several Conservative MPs are demanding an explanation from Johnson and have warned to withdraw their support. Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, Tim Loughton wrote on Twitter, “I have regretfully come to the conclusion that Boris Johnson’s position is now untenable, that his resignation is the only way to bring this whole unfortunate episode to an end, and I am working with colleagues to impress that view on No 10.”

I have regretfully come to the conclusion that Boris Johnson’s position is now untenable, that his resignation is the only way to bring this whole unfortunate episode to an end and I am working with colleagues to impress that view on Number 10.https://t.co/HhjiUHVpPW — Tim Loughton MP (@timloughton) January 15, 2022

Rishi Sunak seen as favourable replacement for Johnson

Since the Partygate controversy, The name of Rishi Sunak has made rounds as a favourable replacement for the position of UK’s next Prime Minister. He was always seen as a successor to Johnson, and now after the Partygate episode, his likelihood of sailing the sinking Tory ship has increased. According to the online gambling Platform Betfair, long-time favourite Rishi Sunak topped the betting lists, with a considerable pushback against Boris Johnson. “In terms of a replacement, long term favourite Rishi Sunak still heads the betting at 15/8, with (Foreign Secretary) Liz Truss at 11/4 and (Cabinet Minister) Michael Gove at 6/1 the next two most likely alternatives should the PM vacate Number 10,” Betfair’s Sam Rosbottom told agency – Wales Online. In a poll conducted by YouGov.com, 46% of respondents agreed that Rishi Sunak will be better as Tory Leader than Boris Johnson.

While talking about the contrast between Sunak and Johnson as leaders, The Spectator’s deputy political editor Katy Balls wrote, “The Chancellor could bring a seriousness to the role that Johnson has lacked. He has spent the past week meeting with MPs to discuss the cost of living crisis, and using these meetings to underline his credentials as a low-tax Tory who is only raising taxes under duress.”

Who is Rishi Sunak?

An Oxford and Stanford University graduate, UK born Sunak is The MP for Richmond in Yorkshire who first entered the UK Parliament in 2015. He is the son of an Indian-origin pharmacist mother, Usha and a General practitioner (GP) father Dr Yashvir Sunak.

I’ve placed our rangoli outside No.11, the mithai are set to be delivered and the family Zoom is booked in.



I know things will feel a bit different, and it’s hard not to be able to see family, but we will get through this together.



Happy Diwali everyone! pic.twitter.com/4lDI8bH1HJ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 14, 2020

Interestingly, Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys giants Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy, and the couple has two young daughters Krishna and Anoushka. He quickly rose to the high ranks among Conservatives for his fierce Brexit stand.

Since February 2020, he is heading the Finance Ministry as Chancellor of the Exchequer and has a presented budget that has been termed ‘monumental’. Across political circles in the UK, Sunak has admiringly been called ‘Prime Minister in the waiting’.