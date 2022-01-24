On January 24, Monday, a woman tried self-immolation in front of the convoy of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav near the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow, but the SP chief apparently ignored her and drove away. The incident reportedly took place when Akhilesh Yadav’s convoy left for his residence from the party office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman, alleging that the party has been shielding the Unnao Samajwadi Party leader Rajol Singh who kidnapped her daughter almost two months ago, poured kerosene on herself when the car came in front of her.

As per reports, police personnel present at the spot restrained her just as she poured kerosene on herself. The SP chief’s car sped away as soon as the mishap took place.

The mother, who lives in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, claims that Unnao SP leader Rajol Singh kidnapped her daughter two months ago, but no action has been initiated by the police or the state administration so far. The woman further noted that she had raised the issue in the local police station, but no action was taken to address the issue. She also tried to meet Akhilesh Yadav earlier as well but was denied a chance.

Rita Devi, the wife of one Mukesh, a native of Kashiram in the Unnao Sadar Kotwali district, had filed an application with the SP of the concerned police station the day before. In it, she stated that her 22-year-old daughter Pooja was kidnapped on December 8, 2021, while she was on her way to the market, by SP leader Rajol Singh alias Arun Singh.

Rajol Singh is a Samajwadi Party leader from Unnao. He is the son of Fateh Bahadur and a native of Kalyani Devi in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Rita Devi alleged that though the police had filed an FIR based on her complaint, they neither arrested Rajol Singh nor did they put in any efforts to find her daughter who is missing for the past 50 days. She claimed that because Fateh Bahadur Singh is a former minister, the police are not taking any action in the case.

The victim’s father Mukesh revealed that they have been constantly visiting Unnao CO Kripashankar and pleading for justice, but to no avail. He said that every time the CO calls Rajol Singh he keeps postponing his visit to the PS by a week. Because of Singh’s political clout and connections, the police do not intervene and instead ask them to return the following week.

Mukesh further claimed that the police were not even trying to find their missing daughter. “Whenever we ask them they say that we will get her back in a week, but she has not been found until today. In fact, today also we called and the police said that we would find her in a week’s time,” rued Mukesh.

The mother said that they have been regularly meeting police officials but all in vain. Today, she went to the Samajwadi Party office with the hope of meeting Akhilesh Yadav and asking for help, but when she was not allowed to enter the office, the distressed mother tried to commit suicide in front of the convoy of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Notably, this is the second such case reported within a week. On January 16, Sunday, a Samajwadi Party worker named Aditya Thakur had also attempted self-immolation in front of the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow. He was seeking a ticket from Aligarh and tried to end his life after he was denied a ticket. Aditya Thakur sprinkled petrol on himself and tried to set himself on fire. But the Police present there were able to save him, and later detained him.