In an hour-long phone call, US President Joe Biden has warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of severe costs that the US would impose on Russia if Russia goes ahead with the invasion of Ukraine. As the tensed world watched and worried that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time now, Biden reiterated that any further invasion would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing.

The White House released a statement on Saturday and said that President Biden was clear with President Putin that the US remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, but is equally prepared for other scenarios. “If Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the US along with its allies, partners will impose swift and severe costs on Russia”, the statement read.

A senior administration official suggested that there was no change by Putin in the call with Biden, and a Russian invasion remains a ‘distinct possibility.’

President Biden spoke with President Vladimir Putin today to make clear that if Russia further invades Ukraine, the U.S. and our allies will impose swift and severe costs on Russia. President Biden urged President Putin to engage in de-escalation and diplomacy instead. pic.twitter.com/HqK0b65kFm — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 12, 2022

This is a day after the United States decided to vacate the embassy in Kyiv issuing the warning that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time. Russia also announced to reduce its diplomatic staff in Ukraine. Earlier, US President had asked all the American citizens to leave Ukraine immediately. He had stressed that the US won’t send its troops to Ukraine on any terms as Americans and Russians shooting at one another will be a ‘World War’.

It is important to note that Russia has deployed more than one lakh servicemen at the Ukraine border. While Russia has constantly stated that it has no intentions to attack Ukraine, the US also has suggested other countries around the world to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.

Before talking to Biden, Putin had a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron. He slammed western countries claims of speculative invasion and called the idea ‘provocative’ that could lead to a conflict in the ex-Soviet country.

It’s been one and a half months since the possibility of war between Russia and Ukraine is looming large. Russia has demanded in writing from the West to cease expansion of NATO. It has demanded that Ukraine should never be allowed to join NATO.