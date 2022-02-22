Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha said on Tuesday, February 22 that he would not disclose the name of the journalist who allegedly forced him for an interview and then used disdainful language to deride him for not responding.

In a series of Tweets, the cricketer said that he would keep the name of the journalist to himself on grounds of “humanity looking at his/her family”. He, however, warned that if he faces a similar situation in the future he would not “hold back”.

I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name, wrote Saha.

“My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back,” further Tweeted Shah.

In his last Tweet, he thanked “each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help”.

Notably, in an interview with The Indian Express, the cricketer had echoed a similar opinion saying that he will not reveal the identity of the journalist who threatened him even if the BCCI asks him.

“I haven’t received any communication from the BCCI yet. If they ask me to reveal the name (of the journalist), I would tell them it was never my intention to harm somebody’s career, to pull a person down. That’s why I didn’t reveal the name in my tweet. That’s not the teaching of my parents. The main purpose of my tweet was to expose the fact that there’s someone in the media who does such things, disrespecting a player’s wish,” Saha was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Wriddhiman Shah’s decision to not expose the name of the journalist who had sent him a threatening message came after cricketers like Pragyan Ojha and Harbhajan Singh and former stars like Virender Sehwag had urged Saha to name the journalist in question.

Notably, ever since Shah put out a Tweet exposing how a “Respected” journalist had threatened him, several members of the Indian cricket fraternity have come out in support of the cricketer. Ravi Shastri, the former India team head coach, in fact, urged BCCI president Sourav Ganguly “to dive in”.

The Indian Cricketers Association earlier in the day condemned the threatening message sent to Saha.

The BCCI on Monday said it will probe the matter.

Wriddhiman Saha shares chat with journalist forcing him for an interview

On Saturday, Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha took to Twitter to share a screenshot of disturbing messages sent to him by a journalist forcing him for an interview and then using disdainful language to deride him for not responding.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” Saha wrote in his tweet as he shared the screenshot.

This revelation from Saha came after the Indian selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma announced the India team for the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka, leaving out Wriddhiman Saha from the squad.