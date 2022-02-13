Amidst the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly Elections, a monetary challenge signed by Uttar Pradesh residents named Amit Baisal and Iqbal is making rounds over the internet. The contract claims conditional payment of Rs 18,000 between the parties posing to the victory of the candidates of Ghaziabad’s Loni constituency in the elections.

The contract on stamp paper of Rs 10 reads that Iqbal will pay Rs 18000 to Amit Baisal if BJP’s Nandkishor Gurjar wins the elections from Loni and Amit Baisal will owe the same amount to Iqbal if Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Madan Bhaiya attains victory from Loni.

According to the contract, the entire amount of Rs 18000 is currently with Iqbal and he will pay the amount to Baisal if BJP powers, or else will keep the entire amount to himself. The date of execution of the contract has been decided as March 15, five days after the vote count. The contract is not notarised and hence not enforceable in the court of law. Further, gambling is illegal in India and income on gambling is taxed at 30% flat rate.

The first of the seven phases of voting in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday (February 10). Loni in Gaziabad is one of the most important constituencies where BJP has fielded Nandkishor Gurjar and Rashtriya Lok Dal, which is fighting UP polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, has given a ticket to Madan Bhaiyya.

Reports mention that Gaziabad recorded 50.40% of voter turnout ratio reduced from 53.27% in 2017. Of Gaziabad, Loni recorded 61.87% voter turnout ratio. It is important to note that 10 2017 Assembly polls, RLD candidate had got 42,539 votes and BJP’s Nandkishore Gurjar had won after receiving 1,13,088 votes, over 41% of the total votes polled.

Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March this year.