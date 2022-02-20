Karnataka Waqf Board Chairman NK Muhammed Shafi Sa Adi has said that they are taking steps to reclaim the encroached waqf properties in the state. According to the reports, the Karnataka Waqf Board Chairman said legal action would be initiated against encroachers of waqf properties, irrespective of their background.

NK Muhammed Shafi Sa Adi said that there are 1.2 lakh acres of waqf properties in Karnataka, out of which nearly 75,000 acres of land have been encroached upon. He said efforts were made to encroach 300 acres of waqf properties in Yadgir and other places recently and added that they have been accelerating the legal fight against encroachments.

The Waqf Board has started its second survey to collect the data on newly registered properties in the state.

During the survey, the board has identified 12,055 properties in 152 taluks in the state. The details of registered waqf properties in 49 taluks have also been notified in the state gazette. The process of notification in the remaining cases is in progress.

Similarly, the board has also started the process of digitisation of data on waqf properties. Muhammed Shafi said all the waqf institutions have been asked to submit audit reports within three months. He said that the Waqf Board would lay the foundation for the IAS training centre in Bengaluru.

The board has directed the officials to implement Waqf Properties Lease Rules 2014 (Amendment-2020) strictly. There are incidents of subleasing out the Wakf properties, which is a violation of the rules, and have resulted in a loss of revenue for the board. The Waqf Board will also take steps for the development of Waqf properties by setting up schools, colleges, hospitals, and commercial complexes.