Thursday, February 10, 2022
Maharashtra: NCP goes rogue over Karnataka hijab row, Pune unit holds demonstration supporting Muslim girls wearing hijab in colleges

Several women and girls at the Pune's Phule Wada demonstrated in support of hijab and held placards yelling 'hijab is our right, hijab is our pride'.

OpIndia Staff
NCP supports women wearing hijab
Image source- Hindustan Times
19

On Thursday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held demonstrations in Maharashtra’s Pune district to support the hijab-wearing Muslim women in the state of Karnataka. NCP’s Pune unit president Prashant Jagtap hit out at the boys who had protested against the hijab and styled themselves in saffron scarfs.

“A Muslim girl at Udupi in Karnataka was hounded by several right wing youths some days back. The heads of Indians have hung in shame due to the incident”, he was quoted. According to reports, Jagtap also slammed the BJP government for bringing religion and politics in the educational institutions, conveniently forgetting that the Karnataka hijab row was first initiated by eight Muslim girls who refused to follow the college uniform rules.

Several women and girls at the Pune’s Phule Wada demonstrated in support of hijab and held placards yelling ‘hijab is our right, hijab is our pride’. This is a day after NCP leader Supriya Sule raised the hijab issue in the parliament and said that what to wear, what to eat, what to say and what to think is a matter of an individual`s personal liberty and no one has a say in it. She called the action to ban hijab dictatorial in nature.

However, Maharashtra Home Minister and senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil had appealed against staging protests over an issue that has nothing to do with Maharashtra. “Disturbing peace for political gains is not appropriate. Staging protests in Maharashtra over any issue that has roots in some other state is wrong”, he had said.

Also, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray yesterday had opined that there should not be a place for any other dress other than the school uniform at the schools. Amid the hijab controversy he yesterday added that schools and colleges are the Centres of education and only education should be imparted there.

It is important to note that NCP had invented an extra bomb last during 1993 bombings in Maharashtra, just to balance out the victimhood between Hindus and Muslims. Sharad Pawar, who was the State Chief Minister then had announced publicly that 13 bomb blasts had occurred and not 12. He had invented another blast out of thin air. Pawar had stated that a 13th blast had taken place in Masjid Bunder.

As all 12 actual blasts had happened in Hindu dominated areas, Pawar had added a blast out of his imagination to portray that Muslims were the victim too. He had admitted it himself after 22 years and even claimed that he was praised for his crafty invention.

Several protests have erupted in Karnataka after eight students were denied entry to college wearing hijab earlier this month. The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

The Muslim women, adamant on wearing hijab, then filed a petition in High Court seeking permission to attend classes with hijab. They stated that wearing hijab was their ‘fundamental right’ granted under Article 14 and 25 of the Indian Constitution and ‘integral practice of Islam’.

The Court has however today passed the order to avoid wearing religious garments to the institution till the matter is pending before the Court.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

