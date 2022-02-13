In a heart-wrenching case that has come to light in the Churu district of Rajasthan, a young woman on Friday was allegedly gang-raped and was thrown down from the window of the first floor of a hotel. The girl had travelled from New Delhi to Churu as one of the accused had promised her an employment opportunity in Rajasthan. The girl is from Assam and is living in Delhi.

The girl was dragged into the hotel room near Churu railway station where accused Devendra Singh and Vikram Singh assaulted her and tied her hands with a rope. According to the reports, the incident that happened on Friday night was sighted after the victim was thrown from the window and was found hanging on an electricity pole. The girl was saved from falling to the ground as the rope with which she was edited got tangled with the pole, keeping her hanging there. Soon after she was rescued by police.

The Police in action initiated the investigation by seeking medical examination of the victim. Police Sub-Inspector Mamta Saraswat said that 2 more persons were involved in the crime and arrested them after they were identified by the victim. The accused so far arrested in the case are Devendra Singh, Vikram Singh, Bhavani Singh and Sunil Rajput.

The complaint was filed by the victim girl on Friday who informed the Police that she was badly beaten by all the four accused before they tied her and threw her off the balcony. The police have charged Devendra Singh, Vikram Singh, Bhavani Singh and Sunil Rajput for sexual assault and fracas under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Safety of women in Rajasthan has become a matter of concern since past a few months. Earlier, on January 10, a mentally challenged woman was brutalized by two men in Banswada. On January 9, it was reported that a standard 11 student was gang-raped by three people, after being kidnapped by her own teacher in Jodhpur. In Nagaur, on January 08, a two-and-a-half-year-old child was taken to the bushes and raped.

Recently, on January 25, a 19-year-old girl, hard of hearing and speech, from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district was raped and was dropped pregnant by three men in Chittorgarh. Also, on January 12, a specially-abled minor girl was found abandoned at the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan. She was bleeding from her private parts and was admitted to the hospital. The incident had caused widespread outrage and the protesters had hit the streets to question the deafening silence of the senior Congress party leaders over the horrific rape incident.

According to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Rajasthan has registered the highest number of rape and attempt to rape cases in year 2020. The crime rate for rape in the capital city of Jaipur stands at 28.1 cases per lakh population, which more than double of Delhi at 12.8.