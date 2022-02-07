Monday, February 7, 2022
HomeNews ReportsStudents wearing hijab to be given separate rooms, no entry in regular classroom: Karnataka...
News Reports
Updated:

Students wearing hijab to be given separate rooms, no entry in regular classroom: Karnataka College’s decision

'Latest visuals' from the college shared by ANI showed some students wearing not 'hijab' but the full-body black burqa inside the campus.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka: Burqa wearing girls given separate room in college, not allowed inside classroom without uniform
Karnataka hijab row: Burqa-clad people allowed inside campus, to given separate room, image via ANI
127

At the Kundapura govt PU College in Udupi, Karnataka, a decision has been made for Muslim girls who insist on sitting in class wearing hijab. Girls wearing hijab will be given a separate room by the college administration where they can sit as a result of this decision. However, they will be admitted to the class only if they remove their hijab and wear the mandatory uniform.

Mohandas Shenoy, the spokesperson for the PU College Development Committee, told the media that the 135-year-old college could no longer be publicly humiliated because of a frivolous controversy. Muslim girls who are protesting outside and wearing hijab will be given a separate room to sit in and study. However, they will only be allowed to join the regular classroom if they remove their hijab.

‘Latest visuals’ from the college shared by ANI showed some students wearing not ‘hijab’ but the full-body black burqa inside the campus.

While speaking, Shenoy urged parents to support the college administration by fulfilling their responsibilities, and students to adhere to the institution’s dress code.

Notably, since the hijab controversy erupted at PU College in Udupi, Karnataka, the college has been the subject of frequent debate. The police had also apprehended two people from the area the day before. Rajab and Haji Abdul Majeed were the ones identified. Both of them had firearms retrieved by the authorities. Three more suspects are being sought by the Police.

The recent Hijab Controversy in Karnataka

The Hijab controversy, which started at a school in Udupi, Karnataka, has now spread across the state. On the morning of February 3, more than 20 hijab-wearing female students were prohibited from entering Bhandarkar College in Kundapur, Karnataka’s Udupi district. The PU College problem first came to light on January 2, 2022, when six Muslim female students insisted on wearing hijab in the classroom, in violation of the uniform rule.

Because the girls refused to remove their Hijabs, openly flouting the uniform mandate, numerous boys preferred to go around campus wearing saffron scarves in order to protest this. They were all denied entry because their clothes differed from the standard uniform permitted at the institution.

Since early January, the state has convened a committee to evaluate the matter and make a judgment on pre-university college uniforms across the state.

Muslims had boycotted the Hindus prior to the Hijab dispute in the same area

The ironic part is that two months before this occurrence, Muslims in Udupi had boycotted Hindus. The fundamental reason for this was opposition to cow slaughter. According to sources, on October 1, 2021, Hindu Jagran Manch held a big demonstration against cattle theft and cow slaughter in Gangoli, Taluk. The event drew tens of thousands of people, including fishermen, seafood vendors, and women.

Following this, the Muslims in the vicinity banned the purchase of fish from Hindus at Gangoli market, and a few months later, the college conflict occurred. Now, Hindu girls have shown up at school wearing saffron scarves, saying that if Muslim students are allowed exemption from the college dress code, they will flout the rules too. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskarnataka hijab, college uniform burqa, hijab vs uniform
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,051FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com