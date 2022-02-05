Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad on Saturday shared a video of himself singing ‘Saraswati Shloka’, a prayer dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

“Sarasvati Namastubhyam Varade Kaama-Ruupinni, Vidya Aarambham Karissyaami Siddhir-Bhavatu Me Sadaa(O Goddess Saraswathi; salutations to you, the giver of boons, the one who fulfils desires. I shall begin my studies. May there always be an accomplishment for me),” Prasad sang followed by wishing his followers a happy Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.

‘Saraswati Shloka’ is a Hindu prayer that is recited before the beginning of a class or beginning of one’s studies to seek blessings of Goddess Saraswati in learning all that one resolves to study. It is an address to the Goddess Saraswati, who represents all forms of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning. Knowledge is the most basic pursuit of human life, and a life of learning and study imparts wisdom, discipline among other virtues, and enriches human intellect.

How Venkatesh Prasad unapologetically wears his Hindu roots on his sleeve

It is worth noting that Prasad has been one of the few celebrities who have not shied away from openly expressing their Hindu roots. He joined Twitter on the 8th of April, 2021 and within a matter of a few months, he has posted some interesting content on his Twitter page, affirming his Hindu credentials.

In June 2021, Prasad had shared a video of himself where he was seen singing a few stanzas of ‘Shri Ram Stuti’ written by Goswami Tulsidas in the sixteenth century. He also shared the meaning of the stanzas he sang in the video.

“‘Shri Ram Stuti’ is an aarti, written by Goswami Tulsidas in the sixteenth century. It is a beautiful call to Lord Rama. Tried to share few stanzas with meaning,” Prasad tweeted along with his rendition of the aarti dedicated to Lord Rama.

On International Yoga Day, Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God. He had also wished people on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Sunday as well. Earlier last month, he also sang the Shri Rama Stuti and shared a video of the same on Twitter. He also translated the lyrics for the audience.

Then on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Venkatesh Prasad shared verses from the Skanda Purana to wish people on the day. In another Twitter post, the cricketer also said that Hanuman Chalisa was an important part of his life on Hanuman Janmotsav.