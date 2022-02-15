Tuesday, February 15, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWhen a Muslim teacher in West Bengal was hounded and forced to quit her...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

When a Muslim teacher in West Bengal was hounded and forced to quit her job for not wearing a burqa to college

Fearful of unrest erupting, the university had relocated Bengali teacher Shirin Middya to its Salt Lake campus as an assistant librarian.

OpIndia Staff
2010: When a Muslim teacher was hounded in Bengal's Islamic University for refusing to wear burqa
Shirin Middya, who was forced to quit as says said no to burqa in a West Bengal Muslim university (source: Indian Express)
4

The hijab dispute, which originated in coastal Karnataka, has sparked waves of outrage across India. Muslims in many states have taken to the streets to demand the right to wear hijab/burqa inside school and college campuses in violation of the existing uniform dress codes. Like many other states, pro-hijab protests have surfaced in West Bengal too.

Almost 500 Muslim students of Aliah University, an autonomous university under the state government, had taken to the streets last week with placards, raising slogans to protests against the ongoing hijab controversy raging in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Interestingly, this is the same college whose students had in the year 2010 compelled a teacher to quit for not wearing a burqa to the college campus. According to reports, eight teachers had been forced by students of the Aliah University to wear burqas to college even though the university had no dress code. While seven teachers yielded to the demands, one teacher, Shirin Middya, 24, refused to give in to the pressure and chose to resign instead.

Shirin Middya, 24 at that time, had been hired as a guest lecturer to teach Bengali literature at Aliah University in Kolkata, West Bengal’s first Islamic university, in March 2010. In the second week of April that year, she had received a diktat from the students union that mandated all women lecturers to wear burqas to college.

“During mid-April, the Students Union called us and told all eight women teachers to wear a burqa. The students union said don’t discuss this with authorities, just follow our order. We have forced students to wear burqas, if you don’t you will have to leave the job,” Shirin had then informed, adding that she has no objections to wearing a burqa, but that she would do it of her own free will.

The students’ union had denied using coercion but admitted that they proposed wearing the burqa in keeping with the tradition of the Calcutta High Madarsa, where the Aliah University maintains a campus.

Students of Aliah University in West Bengal had put up posters to hound teachers for not wearing burqa

“We had told the authorities that this is a madarsa. The way she used to dress, it was an eyesore for us. The university doesn’t have a dress code but that doesn’t mean you can violate the madarsa’s tradition. We felt bad. So we objected,” said Md. Atiqur Rehman, General Secretary of Kolkata Madarsa Students Union.

The harassment was so severe that the students’ union even put up posters declaring, “Those who refuse to wear the burqa should leave.” In the face of the threats, the majority of the teachers backed down. In the end, Shirin was the only woman standing.

Fearful of unrest erupting, the university relocated Shirin Middya to its Salt Lake campus as an assistant librarian. She had written to the government about her situation and had requested justice.

Speaking about the intimidation she and the other teachers had to face, Shirin had said: “Initially, even they (other women lecturers) had refused. But the students prevented them from entering the classrooms. Eventually, they decided to give in to the union and requested time to get hold of a burqa, which was granted’ by the student leaders. But I refused to budge and wrote a complaint to minority affairs minister Abdus Sattar and the vice-chancellor. I was then removed to Salt Lake as an assistant librarian,” she said.

Nearly for four months, Shirin kept fighting for her rights and awaited government action, until in August 2010 the university authorities asked her to resume her duties without wearing a burqa.

“I have fought hard to get where I am and have not learnt to take anything lying down,” she had reportedly told TOI after learning that she was transferred back to the main campus at Haji Mohammed Mohsin Square in West Bengal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengal University, burqa mandate, burqa in college
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,142FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com