On February 16, while speaking at an event in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya said when a (Muslim) woman is around people from Hindu samaj, there is no need to wear hijab.

#WATCH …No need to wear Hijab anywhere. People who are not safe in their houses need to wear Hijab. While outside, wherever there is ‘Hindu Samaj’, they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya at an event in Bhopal, MP (16.02) pic.twitter.com/F6ObtjxRfl — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

In a 40-second video of the event shared by news agency ANI, Sadhvi Pragya was seen saying, “A Hindu has high values and culture that we do not need to wear hijab anywhere. Hijab is required for those who face danger at their homes. They should wear hijab at home. There is no need to wear hijab when they are among people of Hindu samaj, especially at educational institutions.”

Earlier during another event, Sadhvi Pragya had said women are worshipped in Sanatan Dharma, and there is no need to wear hijab. It is only required in the houses where men can marry anyone, including cousins and relatives. She warned if anyone breaks the dress code at educational institutions, it will not be tolerated.

She said, “When you go out, it does not matter to us if you show your face or not. It does not matter if you are beautiful or ugly. If you put hijab in place of hair dye and hair dye in place of hijab, it is obvious things will turn upside down. It does not matter if you wear hijab or put hair dye in madarsa, but if you refuse to follow regulations in rest of the educational institutes, Hindus will not tolerate.”

‘If Cm Yogi and Sadhvi Pragya can wear religious attire, why not women can wear hijab’ – Congress

On February 8, former actress and Congress leader Nagma had raised objections on the religious attire of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Sadhvi Pragya while talking about the hijab controversy. She said, “India is a secular country. Every citizen has the right to follow their religion. If Yogi Adityanath and Sadhvi Pragya can wear particular religious attire, then the government should not have objection with hijab.”

Calling saffron scarf-wearing boys in Karnataka goons, Nagma had said BJP failed at the development front hence using such controversies for political gains.