In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP has gained victory in the assembly constituencies associated with Hindu religious places. Bjp candidates have won from Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi. Akhilesh Yadav himself had claimed the victory of the Samajwadi Party from Ayodhya in his press conference by naming the candidate. Even during the election campaign of the parties, these holy cities were often in the middle of the discussions.

Ayodhya district has 5 assembly seats: BJP got 3 while SP won 2

Sitting MLA Ved Prakash Gupta has won in Ayodhya once again. He was chosen by a total of 112169 (49.11%) voters. Tejnarayan Pandey alias Pawan Pandey, who was a minister in the Samajwadi Party government, stood second with 92,067 (40.31%) votes. Ravi Prakash of the Bahujan Samaj Party remained at the third spot with 17540 (7.68%) votes. Congress candidate Rita finished fourth here. Interestingly, in Ayodhya, the option of NOTA has got more votes than the Aam Aadmi Party and the Communist Party candidates.

Image Source: Election Commission of India Official Website

The BJP has won Rudauli and Bikapur seats in the Ayodhya district. On the other hand, Milkipur and Gosaiganj seats have gone to Samajwadi Party.

BJP wins all the five assembly seats in Mathura

The BJP has won all five assembly seats in the Mathura district. From Mathura city, Shrikant Sharma, a minister in the incumbent BJP government, won with 151729 (60.41%) votes. He defeated Congress candidate Pradeep Mathur who got 47770 (19.02%) votes. BSP candidate SK Sharma came third with 28913 (11.51%) votes. Samajwadi Party candidate Devendra Agarwal got only 17408 (6.93%) votes. Here NOTA option got more votes than the Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena candidates.

Image Source: Election Commission of India Official Website

Simultaneously, the BJP has also won Chhata Mat, Govardhan, and Baldev assembly seats in the Mathura district.

BJP registers clean sweep in Varanasi as candidates of BJP and its alliance party win on all 8 seats

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are a total of 8 assembly seats in Varanasi and the BJP has won them all. Bjp candidate from Varanasi Cantt Saurabh Srivastava has won with 147833 (60.63%) votes. On this seat, Pooja Yadav of the Samajwadi Party came second with 60989 (25.01%) votes. Congress candidate Rajesh Kumar Mishra, who finished third, got 23807 (9.76%) votes. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Kaushik Kumar Pandey came fourth with 7068 (2.9%) votes. Here too, the AAP candidate could get fewer votes than the votes cast for the NOTA option.

Image Source: Election Commission of India Official Website

BJP candidates have also won in Shivpur, Pindara, Ajgara, City North, and City South assembly constituencies of the Varanasi district. Apna Dal (S), which is contesting on alliance with the BJP, has won Sevapuri and Rohania seats.