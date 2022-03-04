Russian citizens are now bearing the brunt of Russian troops’ intensified attack on Ukraine. A charter flight carrying Russians en route to the High Arctic has been detained and grounded at the Yellowknife airport in Canada’s Northwest Territories on March 3, Wednesday.

The Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra took to Twitter to share the news on March 4, Thursday. He said that Canada will continue to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine, even though it is unclear how Canada plans to do that by harassing civilians who have nothing to do with the war.

“A charter aircraft that carried Russian foreign nationals have been held at the Yellowknife airport. We will continue to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine,” Tweeted Omar Alghabra.

A charter aircraft that carried Russian foreign nationals has been held at the Yellowknife airport. We will continue to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine. — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) March 3, 2022

CBC also quoted Northwest Territories’ Infrastructure Minister Diane Archie as saying, “It appears that the plane and its passengers were on their way to Resolute, Nunavut, with the intention of taking a planned Arctic overland expedition in a large all-terrain utility vehicle.”

Canadian minister threatens Russia with reprisal

Prior to this, the Transport Minister, in his Tweet, condemned Russia’s aggression and unprovoked attacks on Ukraine and its civilian population. He exclaimed that Russia’s actions will be met with retaliation. “Canada stands with the brave people of Ukraine,” Alghabara Tweeted.

We condemn Russia’s aggression and unprovoked attacks on Ukraine and its civilian population. These actions will not go unpunished. Canada stands with the brave people of Ukraine. 🇺🇦🇨🇦 https://t.co/oq6qcmjCqL — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) March 3, 2022

The Transport Minister’s Tweet came in response to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Tweet wherein he reiterated Canada’s support for Ukraine. Trudeau also commended Zelensky for his front-line leadership and the courage of the people of Ukraine.

“Spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa today. I applauded his leadership and the courage of Ukrainians. Volodymyr, Canada and the world stand with you – and call for an immediate end to President Putin’s illegal attacks that have resulted in the deaths of civilians,” the Canadian PM had Tweeted.

Canada does not buy crude from Russia but Justin Trudeau bans the import

Interestingly, like many other countries, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had announced yesterday that his govt will stop importing crude oil from Russia. This, despite the fact that Canada imports zero crude oil from Russia.

In an address on Monday, PM Justin Trudeau said that even though Canada is not dependent on Russia for oil, the ban will send a strong message. “While Canada has imported very little amounts in recent years, this measure sends a powerful message,” he said.

He also announced that Canadian banks would be barred from transactions with the Russian central bank. The Canadian PM announced sending more military equipment to Ukraine to fight Russian forces, including anti-tank weapons, body armours, helmets, gas masks, night-vision goggles. Canada has already sent three shipments of lethal and non-lethal equipment to Ukraine.

The champion of freedom of speech Justin Trudeau also announced that Canada will be banning Russian media houses, including Russia Today, in Canada.