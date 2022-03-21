Monday, March 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsChina Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 with 132 people onboard crashes, horrifying visuals emerge on...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 with 132 people onboard crashes, horrifying visuals emerge on social media

China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 with 132 passengers crashed in China while it was cruising at 8869 meters altitude

OpIndia Staff
China Plane Crash
Chinese Boeing 737 flight crashed with 133 people onboard (Images: SS from viral videos)
48

A China Eastern flight MU5735 (Boeing 737) with 132 people on board crashed today in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, South China. It is unclear if there were any survivors or not. The flight MU5735 originated from Kunming Changshui Airport, Yunnan Province, Southwest China, at 1:15 PM. It was scheduled to reach Guangzhou, South China, at 3:07 PM.

As per Chinese media, rescue teams have been deployed to the accident site. So far, there is no confirmation of the casualty figures in the crash. The Boeing 737-800NG plane had 132 people onboard, including nine crew members.

After taking off from Kunming airport, the flight was cruising at an altitude of about 8869 meters. But at 2:19 p.m, the aircraft suddenly descended from cruising altitude, and its flight speed also began to decrease. At 2:21, The flight MU5735 lost its ADS-B radar signal, and also lost contact with the ground.

Horrifying visuals, reportedly of the crash site have emerged on social media.

This is the first air crash in China since a fatal incident in Yichun, Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province back in 2010.

OpIndia does not confirm the visuals. This is a developing story.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,520FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com