A China Eastern flight MU5735 (Boeing 737) with 132 people on board crashed today in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, South China. It is unclear if there were any survivors or not. The flight MU5735 originated from Kunming Changshui Airport, Yunnan Province, Southwest China, at 1:15 PM. It was scheduled to reach Guangzhou, South China, at 3:07 PM.

As per Chinese media, rescue teams have been deployed to the accident site. So far, there is no confirmation of the casualty figures in the crash. The Boeing 737-800NG plane had 132 people onboard, including nine crew members.

After taking off from Kunming airport, the flight was cruising at an altitude of about 8869 meters. But at 2:19 p.m, the aircraft suddenly descended from cruising altitude, and its flight speed also began to decrease. At 2:21, The flight MU5735 lost its ADS-B radar signal, and also lost contact with the ground.

Horrifying visuals, reportedly of the crash site have emerged on social media.

This is the first air crash in China since a fatal incident in Yichun, Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province back in 2010.

